Twins designate Addison Reed for assignment or release

One year after signing Addison Reed to a multiyear contract to help anchor the back end of their bullpen, the Twins on Thursday designated the reliever for assignment or release.

They’ll have 7 days to put him on waivers or find a trade partner. So it’s possible that this is the end of Reed’s time in Minnesota, having not thrown a single pitch for the Twins in the second season of a 2-year, $16.75 million deal.

At the time he signed in Minnesota last winter, the contract looked like a nice bargain for the Twins, a team in need of some late-inning relievers. Reed had some good times with the Red Sox and Mets, and some considered him to be on the low-end of the closer market that also included Wade Davis and Juan Nicasio.

Reed was the youngest reliever (30) to sign a multiyear contract worth at least $16 million that season. And yet, he now joins the list of reliever contract from the winter of 2018 that don’t look great with the benefit of hindsight.

A year after struggling with the Twins — including a brief period of being shut down — to the tune of a 4.50 ERA in 56 innings, Reed began this year on the Injured List with a thumb injury on his non-throwing hand. While rehabbing with Triple-A Rochester, Reed surrendered 8 earned runs in 5 innings.

Some of the other reliever contracts handed out that winter include:

Wade Davis, $52 million over 3 years

Jake McGee, $27 million over 3 years

Bryan Shaw, $27 million over 3 years

Brandon Morrow, $21 million over 2 years

Tommy Hunter, $18 million over 2 years

Juan Nicasio, $18 million over 2 years

Addison Reed, $16.75 million over 2 years

The Twins also optioned reliever Trevor Hildenberger to Triple-A Rochester, and called up Austin Adams to take his place on the 25-man roster. Adams also needed a 40-man spot, so his callup was the inciting action to get rid of Reed from the roster.