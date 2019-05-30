Twins Gchat: With 2019 Bombasota in mind, what’s your favorite Twins team?

@DerekWetmore: This franchise has known a lot of lean years and a lot of great years, too. Question 1: Ignoring final results, what’s your all-time favorite Twins team?
@PhilMackey: I go back and forth between a few different Twins teams, but the 2001 team brought me — and my generation — back as fans. I know the 2001 team didn’t make the postseason, but they provided the best pleasant surprise in Twins history. The team was on the verge of being contracted from the league, and instead they went on a magic run with young players and almost won the division.
What would 2019 have to do to top 2001 for you?
PM: OK, OK… The 1987 team was the best pleasant surprise! You’ve got me there, haha. I think the only way 2019 can officially top 2001 is to make a trip to the World Series. The 2001 team left some unfinished business on the table (which they later finished, in part, by winning a bunch of divisions). But if the 2019 team breaks the MLB home run record (and finishes first in team HRs this year), that could also vault them ahead of the 2001 squad. In the post-Killebrew era, when have the Twins ever been identified for their power hitting, specifically?
DW: Does the name Josh Willingham mean nothing to you?
I think World Series or even ALCS could put it ahead, at least in my mind. I mean, we’re getting ahead of ourselves here but what the heck. I’ll just have a different perspective on it now that I cover the team. That ’06 club got walked off on June 7 in Seattle to fall to 25-33. Then they won 21 of their next 23 games(!) to put themselves an improbably 11 games better than .500 by the Fourth of July. They went on to win 96 games, which is a fun number on its own. But if you just took their “pace” from the beginning of that streak until the end of that season, that’s more like a 110-win team!
Then you’ve got the fun narrative of Nick Punto and Jason Bartlett taking over the left side of the infield, MVP Morneau, Cy Young Johan Santana, the best pitcher in baseball Francisco Liriano and I think they had a catcher have a good year. I haven’t even mentioned Joe Nathan, Brad Radke, Michael Cuddyer and Torii Hunter. It was just a deep, fun team to follow and it’s probably the best Twins team that I’ve ever seen.
PM: HOT TAKE ALERT: I think the 2006 team is the best Twins team in franchise history. And they didn’t even win a playoff game. Crazy.
Live at Fulton: Is this your favorite Twins team of the last 20 years?