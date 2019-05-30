Twins Gchat: With 2019 Bombasota in mind, what’s your favorite Twins team?

@DerekWetmore: This franchise has known a lot of lean years and a lot of great years, too. Question 1: Ignoring final results, what’s your all-time favorite Twins team?

@PhilMackey: I go back and forth between a few different Twins teams, but the 2001 team brought me — and my generation — back as fans. I know the 2001 team didn’t make the postseason, but they provided the best pleasant surprise in Twins history. The team was on the verge of being contracted from the league, and instead they went on a magic run with young players and almost won the division.

DW: “Best pleasant surprise” in a Twins history that includes two World Series out of nowhere? :-)I won’t pick those teams because a) It’d be too easy; and b) I was too young to remember. The one that stands out so vividly in my memory is 2006. Maybe I was naive or whatever but I remember thinking that the ’06 Twins were totally winning the World Series. Just didn’t know if it’d be 6 games or 7. But of course, things fell apart and it didn’t work out that way and that was a bummer. So I’m sticking with that team as tops in my Twins-following-and-remembering lifetime.