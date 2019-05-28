Twins place Michael Pineda on IL; Devin Smeltzer to get start against Brewers

Michael Pineda’s strongest start of the season on Monday night against the Brewers was followed by some bad news for the big righthander. Pineda was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday morning because of right knee tendinitis.

Pineda gave up three runs, three hits with six strikeouts in six innings of the Twins’ 5-4 loss to the Brewers on Monday night at Target Field. He departed with the Twins leading 4-3 before the Brewers rallied in the top of the eighth inning against reliever Taylor Rogers. Pineda is 4-3 with a 5.34 earned-run average in 11 starts this season.

Beyond the SKOR: A playoff-type game ends in a 5-4 loss for the #MNTwins… pic.twitter.com/kEC74plx0b — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) May 28, 2019

The Twins replaced Pineda on the 25-man roster by selecting the contract of lefthanded pitcher Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester. Smeltzer will start Tuesday night’s game against the Brewers at Target Field.

Smeltzer, 23, made four starts for the Red Wings, and was 0-1 with a 1.82 ERA. In nine combined starts for the Red Wings and Double-A Pensacola, Smeltzer went 3-2 with a 1.15 ERA. He struck out 48, walked 10 and opponents were hitting .199 against him.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Smeltzer was acquired by the Twins at the trade deadline last season from Los Angeles in the deal that sent Brian Dozier to the Dodgers.