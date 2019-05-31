Twins tidbits: Baldelli’s ballclub has proven itself to be a resilient bunch

The Twins’ 14-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night in Tropicana Field was their major-league low 18th defeat of the season and still left them with the best record in baseball.

A key reason manager Rocco Baldelli’s ballclub has been so successful through the opening two months of 2019 is because of its ability to bounce back from defeats. The Twins’ longest losing streak this season has been capped at two games — that has happened three times — and Minnesota has followed a loss with an immediate victory on 11 occasions.

The Twins will try to do that again on Friday night against the Rays, sending Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.20 ERA) against big Rays righthander Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.97 ERA).

It’s a credit to Baldelli and the veterans on this Twins team that an ugly loss like Thursday’s doesn’t rattle them. The tone for this was set in the sixth game of the season, when the Twins lost 10-4 in Philadelphia in an ugly, ran-soaked game.

Minnesota had won four of its first five and this presented an opportunity to see how they would react to a one-sided defeat. The Twins beat the Phillies the following day before dropping the series finale but, again rebounding two days later against the Mets.

“We’ve been playing good,” Twins pitcher Martin Perez told reporters after Thursday’s loss. “We’re gonna have bad games as a team and as a pitcher, too. It’s good to happen right now so we make the adjustment, come back tomorrow and we’ve got a job to do together.”

Perez got rocked by the Rays, giving up six runs and six hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Perez had given up six runs total in five starts in May before his roughest outing of the season on Thursday. Perez, whose ERA went from 2.95 to 3.71, had not gone fewer than five innings for the Twins since moving into the starting rotation after three relief appearances to open the season.

WHAT A RELIEF

Perez’s ineffective outing could have ended up taxing the Twins’ bullpen to start a 10-game trip that will include three more games in Tampa, three in Cleveland and three in Detroit. But Baldelli made sure that didn’t happen by using righthander Zack Littell for 4.1 innings.

The damage done to Littell’s stats didn’t matter, eating the innings did.

Littell’s pitching line wasn’t pretty — he gave up eight runs, 10 hits, a walk and struck out three — but his efforts meant that the only other reliever the Twins used was righty Mike Morin and that was for an inning.

Baldelli made sure to express his appreciation for what Littell had done.

“He picked us up in a big way, and we told him that and we’ll tell him that again,” Baldelli told reporters. “… It’s not the easiest situation to be thrown into because you’re expected to go out there and throw strikes and sort of attack hitters even though we are down. He did that and he gave us a chance to not have to use several of our relievers.”

Baldelli was smart on two counts. Letting Littell get hammered was the right move, but the always diplomatic Baldelli was wise to let everyone know (including those in his clubhouse) that he knew exactly what he had done to Littell and he appreciated the effort.

THE EARLY RETURNS

Voting for the July 9 All-Star Game in Cleveland began on Tuesday, so projections for what the rosters might look like already are surfacing. So how many Twins will make the American League team?

Mike Petriello of MLB.com, in his first attempt at calling the rosters, only has three players from the best team in baseball. The lone position player is shortstop Jorge Polanco, who is tied with Chicago’s Tim Anderson for the AL batting average lead at .335. Petriello also has Berrios and fellow starter Jake Odorizzi on the roster.

Will Leitch, also of MLB.com, picks only the starting position players and has Polanco as the lone Twin.

Usually, the All-Star Game nonsense bores me, but that’s in part because of the Twins’ struggles since 2011. This year it could at least be somewhat interesting to see how many players they send to Cleveland.

The voting process for the All-Star Game has changed. If you aren’t familiar with how it’s going to work, here’s a recap.