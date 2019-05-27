Twins tidbits: Mitch Garver nears return; Nelson Cruz remains sidelined; how Trevor May split his lip

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins could be getting catcher Mitch Garver’s bat back in their lineup as early as this weekend, if all goes according to plan.

Garver, who suffered a high ankle sprain on May 14 when the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani slid into him at home plate, packed his equipment before the Twins’ game against Milwaukee on Monday as he prepared to head for Double-A Pensacola (Fla.) for a brief rehab assignment.

Garver said the plan is for him is to use Tuesday as a workout day, catch five innings on Wednesday, serve as designated hitter on Thursday and then “hopefully” catch a full game on Friday. Garver, who caught a bullpen session at Target Field, will test the ankle on Tuesday by running the bases.

“There’s a lot of things going on (Tuesday) that we’re not able to do here, obviously, due to the rain and the weather and the scheduling and whatnot,” Garver said. “The guys have an off day in Tampa that first day (on Wednesday), so there’s a lot of benefits to going down to Pensacola early. I have caught a bullpen while I was here. I’ve passed every agility test that they’ve wanted me to pass. As far as I’m concerned, the training staff is concerned, my ankle is healthy and we’re ready to go.”

Garver’s progress is impressive considering how serious the injury looked at the time. But he said he’s not surprised by his quick recovery. “I know a lot of people might have been sidelined for longer, but I take a lot of pride in taking care of my body,” Garver said. “The preparation I put into the offseason, making sure that I’m both flexible and strong in all of my joints. That’s a real attribute to how much work I put in. I’m happy with where I’m at right now. I worked really hard to get healthy and get back to where I am. A lot of credit to the training staff to get me where I am but I was ready for that.”

Garver played a key role in the Twins’ hot start, hitting .329/.418/.747 with nine home runs and 19 runs batted in in 25 games. He also has made significant strides behind the plate.

While Garver’s return appears to be nearing, it remains uncertain when veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz will be activated. Cruz, who was placed on the injured list retroactive to May 14 because of a strained left wrist, is eligible to return but wasn’t in the lineup again on Monday.

“Cruzy’s doing fine,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’re going to use today, tomorrow still as days where we’re going to test him out. I’m going to probably use some of the same lines I’ve used already, because they’re true. It’s literally a day-to-day situation, so I don’t have any sort of grand update on him. … He’s doing great, but it’s just we’re actually still at a point where we’re assessing him. We’ll know more as we head out onto the road.”

Entering Monday, the Twins were 11-2 since Cruz left the lineup. Baldelli, however, said there would have been no hurry to bring back Cruz sooner if the Twins weren’t hitting as well. “I think we’re going to do what’s best for Nellie first,” Baldelli said. “We want him to feel good and feel healthy when he comes back and not be dealing with this issue in a major way going forward. So, no, we would not feel the need to rush him back if it hadn’t been an 11-2 run.”

Finally, Twins reliever Trevor May posted this picture on Twitter on Sunday, leading to questions about what happened.

Remember kids. Keep your eye on the ball. pic.twitter.com/2Wr986zpJB — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) May 27, 2019

Turns out May suffered a split lip before Sunday’s game when he was hit by a baseball while playing catch with fellow reliever Ryne Harper. It doesn’t look good but it’s much better than it was yesterday,” May said. “It’s getting better. It’s just your classic split lip.”

So how did a simple game of catch turn into May looking as if he got hit by a high-stick in hockey?

“I had a throwing partner that likes to rock and fire pretty quickly and he usually gets pretty far out,” May said. “I’ll throw and I’ll kind of kick the grass around and I’ll look up and he had just gotten the ball. He didn’t look at me either. He was going to throw and he was 90 feet away. I looked up and it was two-thirds of the way there and he throws a good cutter. I lost it behind my glove. It caught the edge of my glove and squared me up. … To be honest, it rung my bell. I didn’t even know what happened.”

May, who pitched two-thirds of an inning in the Twins’ 7-0 victory over the White Sox on Sunday, said his lip did not require stitches. “It’s pretty a deep split on the inside, but it’s just going to be a big fat bruise for a week probably,” he said.”The scab is the laces. It’s like an abrasion on the outside. You have a very thin layer of skin on the outside of your lips so it’s very easy to … get something that looks like this. I can eat fine. Nothing hurts. It really didn’t hurt at all yesterday either.”

May’s cut lip served as great amusement for catcher Jason Castro.

“Castro just can’t stop laughing,” May said. “If you look on the video (from Sunday) I came running in. Castro is behind the plate with his head down and I just go ‘Hey, does my face look OK?’ And he was just like ‘Give me a second,’ because he was laughing. So I was like ‘Great, I can’t wait until when everyone’s going to panic on TV.’”