Zulgad: Cashing in: Stakes are high for Twins relievers when it comes to calling shots

MINNEAPOLIS — Blake Parker was bemoaning his recent run of bad luck Monday before the Twins played the Brewers. “I’m getting crushed right now,” Parker said.

The righthander wasn’t talking about his pitching performance — the reliever has been a pleasant surprise, posting a 1.96 ERA and team-leading eight saves — but rather his lack of success in a game played among the relievers and brought to Minnesota by none other than Parker himself.

The competition goes like this: The relievers who choose to participate — not all of them do and some decided to get out — have the ability to predict one teammate per game who will hit a home run. That prediction can be made in the clubhouse, or in the bullpen, and is signified by the reliever throwing his hat and then calling the homer.

Since some guys remain in the clubhouse longer than others, the rule is that if a hat is thrown by one guy in the clubhouse and another in the bullpen that, if there is a home run, the guy in the bullpen gets credit. A correct call also gets a reliever another opportunity to make a prediction later in the game. There also must be a witness to a call.

“Your hat has to touch the ground before the pitch is made and you have to have a witness, obviously,” said Parker, who traces the game back to the 2017 season with the Angels. “That kind of keeps you accountable.”

The relievers who do take part — starters are not included — have not kept official standings, although it appears that was a mistake. The issue is no one could have predicted when the season started that the Twins would be on a record home run pace.

“We didn’t think we were going to need (standings), but now it’s gotten a point where we probably should have a notebook or something keeping track of it,” Trevor May said. “We might have to make some changes in the games. There’s a monetary element to it and it’s getting a little expensive to play this game. So we might need to take that down a notch and probably start keeping track.”

The “monetary element,” as May calls it, is a $100 wager on each shot. There is no penalty for being wrong, but if a guy gets one right it can make for a nice little payday. Or in the Twins’ case, with a major league-leading 106 home runs, a big payday.

“It keeps us locked in,” said Parker, who started the game with his bullpen brethren on Opening Day. “It keeps us involved in the game whenever we are sitting out there for nine innings with nothing to do. We’re watching our hitters, the swings that they are taking. We’re watching these guys, what they are doing to our hitters, seeing how they are working them. It keeps our heads in the game and it’s fun, too.”

May said that lefty Taylor Rogers has “the most hits, as we call it,” and that Mike Morin also is pretty good at the game. C.J. Cron and Eddie Rosario are among those who have come through for May. “I think (Miguel) Sano’s, all five of (his home runs), a bullpen guy has called them so that’s been a good one,” May said. “In our second to last Angels game, Cron hit a double. … We hit three homers that inning and we had four hits, and I called the one that wasn’t a homer. It was a tough miss.”

While Parker calls this a “gentleman’s game,” there has been controversy.

The Twins were playing the second game of a doubleheader on April 20 in Baltimore when Rogers threw his hat as second baseman Jonathan Schoop approached the plate. The only catch was the Twins led 15-7 and the Orioles had first baseman Chris Davis on the mound.

Schoop homered and Rogers celebrated his victory.

There was debate about whether it should have counted, given a position player was pitching, but Rogers had earlier announced that he was waiting for the Orioles to use a non-pitcher and, sure enough, it worked. “(Rogers) said, ‘Prison rules, anything goes, I’m waiting for a position player,’ were his exact words,” Parker said.

“That’s how it goes,” Parker said of Rogers’ strategy. “It is a gentlemen’s game, but there is strategy. I don’t think he should have necessarily outed himself by saying that, ‘I’m waiting for a position player to throw.’ But it’s tactics, I guess.”

Said May: “We think (that was) cheating, but (Rogers) thinks at that point there are no rules.”

Rogers told Sports Illustrated that there were no objections when he stated his plan but after Schoop homered that, “then there were objections.”

While Rogers might have bent the rules, all the relievers who take part use some form of strategy in trying to win money.

“It’s all about matchups,” May said. “We’re like, ‘This guy matches up really well with how this guy hits homers.’ A lot of times it’s a starter because you’re going to see him more often, too, so there’s a little bit of strategy to it. You’ve got to throw usually on the starter. Relievers don’t give up as many homers.”

Parker, meanwhile, entered the week looking to change his luck and get back in the winning column.

“Early on I was really adamant about paying up, and I made sure everyone was paying up,” he said. “Lately, I’ve been getting crushed so bad I haven’t had enough cash in my wallet. So it was like, ‘I’ll get you guys tomorrow.’ I finally got them all paid back (Sunday) and then (Ryne) Harper hit.”

So could the stakes be increased for the bigger blasts? It would make things more interesting.

“Let’s not put any ideas in anyone’s head,” May said. “It’s just a homer or not a homer. It’s hilarious, too, because someone will throw you and you wanted to throw and they hit a homer and it’s like, ‘Dang it!’ but ‘Good homer! Nice three-run homer. We scored three more runs but I owe that guy money.’ It’s become a little comical where everyone’s like we can’t be having five guys get lucky every single game.”

Considering the Twins are on pace to hit a major league record 318 home runs — the record is 267 — May might not want to put any money on that above statement.