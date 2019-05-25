Zulgad: Crowd pleasers: Twins continue to be a smashing success

MINNEAPOLIS — A cold and soggy spring was the big reason why Twins fans stayed away from Target Field during the team’s first three homestands of the season. A sellout crowd of 39,519 on Opening Day was followed by only two dates over the next 15 home games in which the announced attendance was more than 20,000.

The Twins left town in first place in the American League Central following an 8-2 victory over Houston on May 2 and returned home still atop the division on May 10 for a seven-game homestand against Detroit and the Los Angeles Angels. This sustained success — and some better weather — resulted in five announced crowds of more than 25,000 and none under 20,000. The Twins won four of seven games and an 8-7 victory over the Angels on a Sunday afternoon drew 31,919, the biggest gathering since Opening Day.

The Twins, coming off a 6-1 road trip in which they hit 22 home runs and increased their division lead to eight games, returned to Target Field on Friday to open a three-game set against the White Sox. The announced attendance was 29,638 — a Joe Mauer bobblehead promotion and the start of Memorial Day weekend didn’t hurt — but there was definite buzz of anticipation to see Rocco Baldelli’s bashers.

This was the most raucous crowd of the season and the Twins rewarded them with an 11-4 victory to improve to a big-league best 34-16 and keep their lead over Cleveland at eight. The crowd helped set the tone for what promises to be the most exciting summer of baseball played in this magical ballpark since the Twins won the AL Central title in 2010, their first season in Target Field.

Chants of “Eddie, Eddie, Eddie,” came from the left field stands every time Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario did something in the field or the plate. He did plenty, hitting two singles, a double and a home run and driving in three runs. Rosario was 4-for-4 in the seventh inning when he came to the plate with “Eddie, Eddie, Eddie” echoing throughout the stadium. Jose Berrios departed with two outs in the seventh inning, having given up four runs (one earned) and nine hits, and received a standing ovation from many in the crowd.

“You definitely feel it,” Baldelli said of the buzz in the ballpark. “It was a great crowd tonight. When you have a really good energy in the park, the players feel it, the people on the field can feel it. It gets you excited, it gets you going and I know our players they would echo that. When there’s a really nice crowd like there was out there tonight, and you have fans that are really into the game, it helps you do your job.”

Berrios, as he has done on occasion this season, got off to a rough start, giving up four runs in the top of the second inning. Chicago took a 4-1 lead in large part because of a throwing error by Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco on Eloy Jimenez’s grounder to open the inning.

The immediate feeling was that this type of deficit would be nothing. The Twins are hitting home runs and scoring runs like the Golden State Warriors hit three-pointers. A 20-point deficit means nothing to the Warriors and a four- or five-run deficit is something at which these Twins laugh.

The Twins scored 11 and 18 runs in two of their four wins in Seattle and then put 16 on the Angels on Thursday in Anaheim. Sure enough, the Twins pulled within 4-3 in the bottom of the second on a run-scoring double by Byron Buxton and a sacrifice fly by Max Kepler.

They were only getting started. Rosario hit a one-out homer to left in the third and one batter later Miguel Sano blasted his fifth home run to left field. That gave the Twins 100 home runs on the season, making them only the second franchise to hit 100 or more homers in its first 50 games. The 1999 Seattle Mariners had 102 in their first 50.

Kepler hit home run No. 101, a two-out shot, in what became a three-run fourth and drove in two more with a single to right in a two-run fifth inning that put the Twins at double-digit runs for a second consecutive game. The Twins now have 300 runs on the season, breaking the franchise record of 273 runs through the first 50 games of 1992. The Twins also are the first team to have 300 runs in their opening 50 games since the 2003 Toronto Blue Jays.

“I don’t think it really fazes us,” Kepler said when asked about the Twins’ ability to easily erase multi-run deficits. “Runs will be scored on this team, that’s a given. But we kind of just stay in the present within each at-bat, within each pitch, and we just try to make the most out of it. That’s all we can do. We know this team offensively can score as many runs as you’ve seen in the past couple of days. We just have to stay in the right mental spot, and that is not be fazed by how many runs are scored on our team.”

We are quickly running out of different ways to praise the Twins’ offense as it continues to steamroll the majority of its American League brethren.

What makes this team’s success even more remarkable is it has come without Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver, who had seven and nine home runs, respectively, when they went on the injured list. Take a power source out of this lineup and that player is simply replaced by someone else who can hit the ball a mile.

That’s why the Twins looked at an early three-run deficit on Friday night and shrugged. It’s also likely why Chicago reliever Thyago Vieira, pitching with his team down by seven runs, celebrated as if he had gotten actual key outs when he struck out Rosario to end the seventh inning with two men on base. Vieira had given up a run but he knew it could have been much worse.

The Twins didn’t mind. They had provided the type of production the crowd turned out to see. The expectation will be that Saturday’s performance will be another smash hit from Baldelli’s Bashers — especially with the White Sox expected to start Manny Banuelos and his 7.26 ERA.

At the rate the Twins are going, it will be surprising if they disappoint.