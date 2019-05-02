Zulgad: Lesson learned: Martin Perez rewards Twins for having faith in him

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins received much ridicule in February 2018 when they signed veteran righthander Anibal Sanchez to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Sanchez had once been a standout in the Detroit Tigers’ rotation, but posted a 6.41 ERA in 2017 and was considered to be washed up by most.

Twins fans assumed that top executives Derek Falvey and Thad Levine were simply trying to find a cheap starter on the scrapheap. When the Twins signed free agent starter Lance Lynn to a one-year, $12 million deal in spring training, a move that drew praise, the decision was made to give Sanchez his unconditional release.

The Twins would come to regret that decision as the season progressed. Sanchez signed with Atlanta and put together a solid year, going 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA in 25 games and 24 starts. Lynn, meanwhile, went a disappointing 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA in 20 starts before being shipped to the Yankees at the trade deadline.

If Falvey and Levine had learned anything it was that they should have trusted their instincts and stuck with Sanchez. Fast forward to this past January, when the Twins brass decided to sign another veteran pitcher coming off a disappointing season.

Lefthander Martin Perez was 13-12 with a 4.82 ERA with the Texas Rangers in 2017 before dropping to 2-7 with 6.22 ERA last season. Perez, 28, had suffered a broken bone in his right (non-pitching) elbow that required surgery in December 2017 during a freak accident at his ranch in Venezuela. He had fallen on his elbow when he was startled by a sudden movement by one of his bulls.

This resulted in a mostly lost season in his final year with the Rangers as he was moved to the bullpen in late August.

Perez’s signing to a one-year, $4 million contract that includes a $7.5 million team option for 2020 generated about the same enthusiasm as Sanchez’s had. Skepticism was high and expectations were low, but Levine knew Perez from their time together in Texas and this time Falvey and Levine weren’t in it for the short term.

On Wednesday night at Target Field that looked like a pretty smart decision.

Perez, who made three appearances out of the bullpen to start the season before the Twins needed a fifth starter, gave up a walk and base hit to begin the game against AL West-leading Houston but then pitched brilliantly, allowing no runs, four hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts in eight innings of the Twins’ 6-2 victory over the Astros at Target Field. That gave the Twins’ two victories in the first three games of this series with the finale coming Thursday afternoon. The Twins (18-10) hold a 2.5-game lead on Cleveland in the American League Central.

Righthander Jake Odorizzi did not give up any runs over seven innings in a 1-0 win over Astros ace Justin Verlander on Monday before Houston hammered Michael Pineda (five runs and nine hits over five innings) in a 11-0 rout of Minnesota on Tuesday. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli likely was hoping to get a start from Perez that came close to resembling what Odorizzi did against Houston’s powerful lineup. Perez did Odorizzi one inning better throwing 100 pitches and going eight innings, the longest outing by a Twins starter this season.

“That was a pretty spectacular start from Martin Perez,” Baldelli said. “The stuff (he had) was exceptional. It was there from the beginning of the game until his last pitch. He commanded the ball exceptionally well. He was facing an all right-handed lineup and was able to use both sides of the plate but was really able to pitch in to the righties. I think a lot of what he did tonight started there. We were watching and we were beyond happy with what we were seeing. It didn’t waver at all. It was just a great night for him.”

After the Astros’ first inning, which ended with Carlos Correa hitting into a third to first double play, Houston did not get more than one runner on base in any inning against Perez. Reliever Trevor Hildenberger gave up two run-scoring singles in the ninth inning but Perez’s performance kept the bullpen fresh.

“I believe in myself, man,” Perez said when asked about settling down after a shaky start. “When you trust and you believe in what you’ve got. You’re going to have one of the first innings that I had, but everything was great. I’ve been feeling better every start and with my cutter and the fastball up and in. Move the ball and stay with my plan. Always attack. That’s always what I say to myself. Attack. When I’m on the attack, I’m going to do what I’m doing tonight. Just go out there, enjoy it, and have fun.”

Perez’s start on Wednesday was his fourth of the season after he had gone six innings in each of his first three. He gave up one run and seven hits in getting a no-decision on April 15 against Toronto and then had back-to-back wins over Baltimore in his past two outings.

The key for Perez on Wednesday was the use of his cutter, a new pitch that he has worked on since arriving in Fort Myers for spring training. That was all part of a plan that also included working on his mechanics. Perez threw the cutter 45 times against the Astros, getting 16 of 24 outs with the pitch, as he mixed it in with a four-seam fastball and sinker. Five of his seven strikeouts came via the cutter.

Perez said it was actually his agent who had pushed him to develop the cutter.

“He always said, ‘It’ll be good for you and I always said ‘No. Why do I need it?'” Perez said. “I got a lot of ground balls and a lot of double plays and my changeup is a good pitch, too. I don’t need to have another pitch. This year — new year, new team. I told him ‘I think you’re right so let’s try something different.’ It worked for me and I think it’s a good idea to start throwing cutters.”

It was Odorizzi who helped Perez develop the proper grip to throw the pitch. Perez said that doesn’t involve having to move his hand much and that, “I just throw it like a fastball hard inside.”

Pitching out of the bullpen in his first three appearances, Perez struggled with a 7.56 ERA and opponents had a .314 batting average against him. But that has changed with Perez in a starting role.

“I didn’t change anything,” he said when asked about his time in the bullpen. “I was just ready for anything, for any situation or inning. I always said, my time is going to come and when they give me a chance I’m going to do my job. I feel that I know I’m good and I can compete.”

On Wednesday night, the Twins were glad they gave Perez a chance to do so.