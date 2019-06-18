Byron Buxton’s wrist causes trip to IL; Twins bring up an outfielder to take his spot

The Twins have recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester to take the place on the 25-man roster that was vacated when Byron Buxton (wrist) landed on the 10-day Injured List.

Some wondered why Buxton, who last played Friday, was not used as a pinch runner in the late innings of Monday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. The wrist injury — and the timing — might be as good an explanation as any.

The Twins made Buxton’s IL stint retroactive to June 15, since he’d already missed the three days since he was hit by a pitch and hurt his wrist.

Buxton is hitting .266 /324/.527 this season to go along with his customary sterling defense in center field. After a washed out season in 2018 based largely on various injuries, Buxton finally was fulfilling the star promise that many Twins fans have been waiting for.

The bad news is he’s now on the shelf with an injured wrist. The good news is twofold. One: it will get Buxton off his feet for a week or two in an era that teams like the Twins are paying close attention to rest and recovery. Two weeks “off” should be a nice respite amid a 6-month grind. Secondly, the fact that the Twins wouldn’t use Buxton in Monday’s game — despite claims that he was available — means that they’re optimistic he’ll return before too much longer. If the wrist injury would cause him to miss a month anyway, why go through the hassle of backdating the IL stint?