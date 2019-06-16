Did Willians Astudillo really wear a tie while catching for Rochester?

Willians Astudillo might no longer be on the Twins roster, but that doesn’t mean the club’s brass can ignore La Tortuga.

Optioned to Triple-A Rochester on June 7, Astudillo was named the Twins’ minor league player of the week on Sunday after hitting the cover off the ball. Astudillo played in six games during the week and hit .600 (15-for-25) with three home runs, nine RBIs, six runs and a 1.553 OPS.

Astudillo went 0-for-3 in Rochester’s 3-2 win over the Charlotte Knights on Sunday but is still hitting .545 for the Red Wings. Earlier Sunday, Rochester finished the completion of a suspended game from Saturday night by beating Charlotte, 11-5. Astudillo was 3-for-5 with two runs in that victory.

While he might not have had a great day at the plate in the regularly scheduled game on Sunday, Astudillo certainly looked stylish behind the plate.

Here’s Willians Astudillo wearing a tie at work. Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/ewwQQVu5kx — Morrie Silver (@MorrieSilver8) June 16, 2019

Astudillo’s tie appeared to be in honor of Father’s Day. A few big-league catchers wore the same tie, including the Royals’ Martin Maldonado, whose team faced the Twins at Target Field.

This HAS to be a first. Martín Maldonado is sporting a tie over his catcher's gear and it's incredible. 😂#AlwaysRoyal | #Royals pic.twitter.com/My74ZhE1Vz — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) June 16, 2019