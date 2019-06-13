Down on the farm: It’s Willians Astudillo update time!

Willians Astudillo might have been struggling against big-league pitching when he was sent to Rochester last weekend, but La Tortuga (The Turtle) has had no such trouble hitting the pitching at Triple-A.

Astudillo, who turned into an instant fan favorite with the Twins, homered in his third consecutive game on Wednesday in the Red Wings’ 3-2 loss to visiting Columbus.

Astudillo is 9-for-16 (.563) with three home runs and six RBIs since his demotion. He has even drawn a walk. Astudillo, a versatile player in the field, was hitting .250/.273/.357 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 33 games with Minnesota when he was sent down.