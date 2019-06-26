Eddie Rosario exits game with ankle injury; Twins outfield stretched thin

MINNEAPOLIS — With Byron Buxton on the Injured List and Max Kepler not yet ready to return to game action after he was hit by a pitch, the Twins could ill-afford to lose one of their experienced outfielders.

Then Eddie Rosario tripped around first base trying to stretch a single into a double in the bottom of the third inning and looked to have hurt himself. He gave up pursuit of second base and was tagged out, slamming his helmet on the ground in frustration over the injury.

Rosario was removed from the game after a very brief chat with head athletic trainer Tony Leo and manager Rocco Baldelli.

The Twins later announced that Rosario was pulled from the game with a sprained ankle. He’s considered “day-to-day.”

The sigh of relief came in the 8th inning, when Max Kepler took over in center field as a defensive replacement, once the Twins took a 6-4 lead.

Buxton (IL) could be close to returning, but the exact timetable was not provided Wednesday afternoon.

To cover the gap in center field in the immediate aftermath of the injury, Jake Cave moved from right to center; Willians Astudillo moved from left to right; Infielder Luis Arráez moved to left field, and immediately was greeted by a ball hit to the wall over his head. Baldelli said before the game that Arráez would be his first line of defense in case of an emergency, since he’d played some outfield in the minor leagues.

Miguel Sanó took over at third base for Arráez.

For the morbidly curious, Baldelli was asked before Wednesday’s game who he might turn to in an emergency. He started with Arráez, but added that Sanó moves around very well in the outfield — and that Kyle Gibson takes his pregame outfield work very seriously.

That should give an indication of how stretched the Twins depth is currently in the outfield. And if Buxton and/or Kepler is not able to go in time for Thursday’s day game, you’d expect a roster move to be made.