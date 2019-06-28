Eddie Rosario lands on the IL; Twins reshuffle after latest marathon game

Eddie Rosario (ankle) is headed to the 10-day IL as part of a series of roster moves the Twins made Friday.

Rosario sprained his left ankle running the bases this week, and the Twins initially wanted to avoid an IL sting, but Friday that thinking changed. And who knows, playing 18 innings Thursday might have contributed to the thinking.

Rosario, who is hitting .282 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 60 RBIs and an .841 OPS in 75 games, was injured in the Twins’ victory over Tampa Bay on Wednesday. He was placed on the IL retroactive to June 27.

To take his place, the Twins have activated Ehire Adrianza (abdominal issue).

On the pitching side, the Twins are calling up Lewis Thorpe from the minor leagues. He’s never pitched in the big leagues.

Thorpe, 23, started 14 games for the Red Wings this season, going 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA, 21 walks and 88 strikeouts. Thorpe was signed by the Twins in July of 2012 and is looking to make his major league debut.

His minor league numbers don’t immediately jump off the page, but he’s had some outstanding starts this year and is a well regarded prospect from Melbourne, Astralia. Zack Littell will be optioned to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Thorpe, as the Twins counted on 2 starters and every reliever they had during Thursday’s 18-inning loss to the Rays.