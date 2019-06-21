Four Twins advance to final round of MLB’s All-Star voting

The Twins had four players advance to the final round of MLB’s new All-Star voting format for the July 9 game in Cleveland.

First baseman C.J. Cron, shortstop Jorge Polanco, outfielder Eddie Rosario and designated hitter Nelson Cruz all join the field for the first-ever MLB All-Star starters election. The four Twins made it through the primary phase that leaves three vote-getters at each position and nine outfielders.

Cleveland’s Carlos Santana and the Yankees’ Luke Voit join Cron as the candidates at first base. Houston’s Carlos Correa and the Yankees’ Gleyber Torres join Polanco as the candidates at shortstop. The nine outfield candidates are Boston’s Mookie Betts; Houston’s Michael Brantley, Josh Reddick and George Springer; Texas’ Joey Gallo; the Yankees’ Aaron Judge; Tampa Bay’s Austin Meadows; the Angels’ Mike Trout; and Rosario. Cruz is joined by Boston’s J.D. Martinez and Texas’ Hunter Pence in competing for the starting spot at DH.

Not making the list for the Twins were catcher Mitch Garver (.294, 11 home runs, 28 RBIs) and outfielder Max Kepler (.273, 19 home runs, 50 RBIs).

Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron, Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario have been named All-Star Game finalists in the American League from the #MNTwins. Vote counts aren't out, but @MLBNetwork said that Max Kepler fell only 138 votes shy of qualifying in the outfield. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) June 21, 2019

Starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday voters will choose among the finalists to decide the starters for the American League and National League. The voting will go for 28 hours and end at 3 p.m. Thursday. The winners will be announced on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN. All-Star pitchers and reserves will be named at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 on ESPN.