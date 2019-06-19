La Tortuga headed back to Twins; Marwin Gonzalez placed on IL

La Tortuga is headed back to Minnesota.
The Twins made several roster moves on Wednesday, including recalling Willians Astudillo from Triple-A Rochester. Astudillo, or La Tortuga (the Turtle) was hitting .526/.525/.763 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in nine games.
A day after their 4-3, 17-inning victory over Boston on Tuesday night at Target Field, the Twins also placed infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring) on the injured list and reliever Blake Parker on the family medical leave list.
The Twins also recalled righthanded pitcher Sean Poppen (4-0, 1.55 ERA) from Rochester and moved Adalberto Mejia (right calf strain) to the 60-day disabled list.
