Marathon fallout: Marwin Gonzalez hurt; Willians Astudillo is back; Twins add bullpen depth

The Minnesota Twins outlasted the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night in a 17-inning marathon win. Max Kepler played the hero and collectively the pitching staff was exceptional — to get so many outs against the defending World Series champs and keep the game within reach.

A great win for the Twins. But ask any marathon runner and they’ll tell you that the other side isn’t always pretty.

The fallout, it turns out, left the Twins swapping out a reliever – and it cost them one Swiss Army knife of a position player.

UP: Willians Astudillo + Sean Poppen

DOWN: Marwin Gonzalz (IL) + Blake Parker (Family Medical)

Marwin Gonzalez was lifted Tuesday for the game’s eventual hero, Max Kepler. Now, it’s been revealed that Gonzalez has an injured hamstring and is headed to the 10-day Injured List. To take his place, fan favorite Willians Astudillo has been recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

On the pitching side, the Twins used everybody Tuesday. Kyle Gibson is Wednesday’s starter, coming off a gem of a performance late last week. Still, you want to be covered in case something goes wrong, and the Twins have called up Poppen for the job. Blake Parker, who pitched well in Tuesday’s win, has been placed on the Family Medical list, according to Twins Director of Communications, Dustin Morse.

Astudillo hit an astounding .526/.525/.763 in his 9 games with the Rochester Red Wings. He’ll likely take over the utility role with Gonzalez on the IL, and Ehire Adrianza out with an abdominal injury. Luis Arraez is on the active roster to fill a similar role (he replaced Adrianza on Tuesday).

Poppen, a former 19th round draft pick out of Harvard, has a 2.97 ERA in 57 2/3 innings this year, including a whopping 73 strikeouts and 29 walks.