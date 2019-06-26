Must-see TV: Twins’ ratings are among the best in the big leagues

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins have spent much of this season as the best team in baseball, but through 38 home games the team’s attendance at Target Field is up only 33,696 fans. That figure isn’t higher for a variety of reasons, including some lousy early-season weather, a season-ticket base that shrunk to around 11,000 this year and a skeptical fan base that has been provided a steady diet of bad baseball in recent years.

While the crowds have started to return — the Twins drew more than 25,000 for eight of nine games in their most recent homestand and announced 31,963 for Tuesday’s victory over Tampa Bay — there is one area where the team has been thriving for the majority of the season.

That would be in the television ratings.

The Twins had a 6.12 household rating through Sunday on Fox Sports North, the third-highest in Major League Baseball. (One ratings point equals 17,304 households in the Twin Cities.) That is up 44 percent from last year, marking the second-highest increase in ratings in all of MLB behind only the San Diego Padres.

“I’ve said it for many years,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said Tuesday, “this is a really good baseball town. We haven’t done a great job of cultivating that fan base. We haven’t given them enough reasons to consistently stay behind the team because we’ve had our starts and a lot of stops over the course of this decade. But the TV ratings are right in line with where they were throughout the 2000s and they are building. We’re really encouraged by that.”

As the Twins continue to lead the AL Central, more fans are watching on a nightly basis. The Twins entered Tuesday averaging a 7.0 household rating on FSN in June — a 17 percent increase in viewership from May. The high point came on Memorial Day (May 27), when the Twins-Brewers game had an 11.6 household. That was the highest-rated Twins game since Sept. 21, 2010 when FSN did a 12.55 rating for Minnesota-Cleveland.

“The ratings have come back at a level maybe quicker than we thought they would this season,” St. Peter said. “I was always optimistic that they’ll be there with our team over time. But the way this team has played it has turned into must-see TV. It’s compelling stuff. Great offense, some new players that I think have charisma and then you combine that with a Byron Buxton and a Max Kepler, some of the players that our fans are familiar with, it’s something that presents a pretty compelling night in front of the television.”

Of course, the Twins also want to get more fans into Target Field and that is going to be a slower process than getting people to flip on their televisions. The Twins have sold out six games this season — the team had three consecutive sellouts during its last homestand, the first time that has happened since 2011 (the second year of Target Field) — and St. Peter said “several hundred new full-season equivalent” season-ticket packages have been sold since the beginning of the season.

“We always view (television ratings) as a key metric, something that indicates to us fan interest, and it normally precedes great attendance,” St. Peter said. “So we had been seeing great TV ratings even when our attendance was still soft in the early part of the season. That’s why I knew when I saw those ratings, I said, ‘It’s just a matter of time before it starts to really come to life at the box office.'”

The Twins plan to increase their season-ticket marketing efforts as the season progresses and a likely playoff berth draws near. Since winning the AL Central for the sixth time in nine years in 2010, the Twins’ first year in Target Field, the franchise has had six losing seasons and made one playoff appearance. The Twins lost to the Yankees in the AL wild card game in 2017.

“Admittedly, we have a lot of work to do to build the attendance level back to where we think it should be in this market and with a good team,” St. Peter said. “We’re confident we’re going to draw upwards of 2.2 million people this year. That’s a nice increase over maybe where we were last year or what we kind of budgeted going into this year. But I want to be clear, our goal ultimately is to get 2.5 or 3 million people because we think that’s what this market should be supporting.”

The Twins drew more than 3 million fans their first two seasons in Target Field but haven’t reached that figure since. Last season, they drew 1,959,197, their lowest home attendance in the now 10-year-old stadium.

The Twins’ success this season — and need for pitching help, especially in the bullpen — means St. Peter finds himself in an interesting situation. From a business perspective, it would make sense to give up prospects for immediate help that could put the franchise in position to make a run in the playoffs. But Derek Falvey, the Twins’ chief baseball officer, and general manager Thad Levine might not be as enthusiastic about giving up future assets.

“We have tremendous faith and confidence in Derek and Thad and their vision for building a sustainable, contending environment,” St. Peter said. “We’ve obviously put ourselves in a really nice position where the thought of making some moves that put us in a better position to ultimately compete for a world championship, they have our full support of that.

“We also understand and believe that there’s a long-term vision here, so we think that we can do both. It’s obviously not an easy needle to thread. It’s one that I know our fan base is excited about the Twins being in the spot we are. But, make no mistake, our fans want to see us have success in the postseason and that’s our goal as well.”

St. Peter, who has been president of the Twins since 2002, also knows there are going to be skeptical fans who don’t believe the team will make the moves that it takes to get the necessary talent to make a run at a third World Series title in Minnesota.

“Knowing what I know, I’m comfortable letting history judge that,” he said. “I don’t think that’s fair with Derek and Thad, but I also understand why the fans might say that, because (owner) Jim Pohlad’s still here, I’m still here. There are enough holdovers, so to speak. The reality of it is that Derek and Thad are going to make the baseball decisions, and I’m optimistic they are going to do everything within their power to make this team better and to put us in a better position to win. Not just in the regular season, but to win in October.”