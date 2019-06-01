Nelson Cruz sent on rehab assignment, should return to Twins next week

The Twins could have activated Nelson Cruz from the injured list last week but they wanted to give the veteran designated hitter more time to allow his strained left wrist to heal.

On Saturday, the Twins’ brass felt Cruz had made enough progress that he was ready to face pitching in games. The Twins, who are playing the Rays in St. Petersburg, sent Cruz on a rehab assignment to Single-A Fort Myers. That team is playing the Tigers’ affiliate in Lakeland, Fla., a short drive from St. Petersburg.

Cruz, signed to a one-year, $14.3 million free-agent deal by the Twins in December, could return to play in the team’s next series, starting on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Cruz, 38, was hitting .270/.354/.508 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 35 games before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in a May 12 loss to the Tigers because his wrist was bothering him. He has not played since.