No respect: Jake Odorizzi is only Twins player added to AL All-Star team

The Twins might have one of the best records in baseball but evidently that doesn’t mean they have a bunch of All-Stars (sarcasm intended).

After Jorge Polanco was named the starting shortstop for the American League on Thursday, the reserves were announced on Sunday and only starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was picked in that process.

First baseman C.J. Cron, outfielder Eddie Rosario and designated hitter Nelson Cruz were final-three finalists in the new All-Star format that was used this year and none of them will be going to Cleveland for the July 9 game in Cleveland.

The biggest snubs included Cron, Rosario, right fielder Max Kepler and starting pitcher Jose Berrios. Odorizzi is 10-3 with a 2.73 ERA in 16 starts this season. Berrios is 8-4 with a 2.89 ERA in 17 starts.

The White Sox and Indians each put three players on the All-Star team from the AL Central, while the Twins had two and the Tigers and Royals had one apiece.

Here are the AL All-Star reserves:

C: James McCann, White Sox

1B: Jose Abreu, White Sox

2B: Tommy La Stella, Angels

2B: Whit Merrifield, Royals

3B: Matt Chapman, A’s

SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians

OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

OF: Joey Gallo, Rangers

OF: Austin Meadows, Rays

DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

DH: Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners

Pitchers

LHP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

RHP: Gerrit Cole, Astros

RHP: Lucas Giolito, White Sox

RHP: Shane Greene, Tigers

LHP: Brad Hand, Indians

LHP: John Means, Orioles

LHP: Mike Minor, Rangers

RHP: Charlie Morton, Rays

RHP: Jake Odorizzi, Twins

RHP: Ryan Pressly, Astros

RHP: Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays

RHP: Justin Verlander, Astros