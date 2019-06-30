No respect: Jake Odorizzi is only Twins player added to AL All-Star team

The Twins might have one of the best records in baseball but evidently that doesn’t mean they have a bunch of All-Stars (sarcasm intended).
After Jorge Polanco was named the starting shortstop for the American League on Thursday, the reserves were announced on Sunday and only starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was picked in that process.
First baseman C.J. Cron, outfielder Eddie Rosario and designated hitter Nelson Cruz were final-three finalists in the new All-Star format that was used this year and none of them will be going to Cleveland for the July 9 game in Cleveland.
The biggest snubs included Cron, Rosario, right fielder Max Kepler and starting pitcher Jose Berrios. Odorizzi is 10-3 with a 2.73 ERA in 16 starts this season. Berrios is 8-4 with a 2.89 ERA in 17 starts.
The White Sox and Indians each put three players on the All-Star team from the AL Central, while the Twins had two and the Tigers and Royals had one apiece.
Here are the AL All-Star reserves:
C: James McCann, White Sox
1B: Jose Abreu, White Sox
2B: Tommy La Stella, Angels
2B: Whit Merrifield, Royals
3B: Matt Chapman, A’s
SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians
OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
OF: Joey Gallo, Rangers
OF: Austin Meadows, Rays
DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
DH: Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners
Pitchers
LHP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
RHP: Gerrit Cole, Astros
RHP: Lucas Giolito, White Sox
RHP: Shane Greene, Tigers
LHP: Brad Hand, Indians
LHP: John Means, Orioles
LHP: Mike Minor, Rangers
RHP: Charlie Morton, Rays
RHP: Jake Odorizzi, Twins
RHP: Ryan Pressly, Astros
RHP: Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays
RHP: Justin Verlander, Astros