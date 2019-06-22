Report: Twins reach minor-league agreement with veteran reliever

The Twins turned to a former rival in an attempt to bolster their bullpen on Saturday. The team reportedly signed former Cleveland reliever Cody Allen to a minor-league contract.

#MNTwins have signed Cody Allen to a minor-league deal. There is no timeline. They want to get their hands on him. Twins have some ideas to work on. @JonHeyman first on the news. — Dan Hayes (@DanHayesMLB) June 22, 2019

Allen was recently released by the Los Angeles Angels after posting a 6.26 ERA in 25 appearances. The 30-year-old righthander was signed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract by the Angels this offseason after being with Cleveland from 2012 to 2018.

Allen had 149 saves with Cleveland, including 27 saves last season. He had four saves with the Angels this year and finished 13 games. Allen got off to a good start with Los Angeles but gave up runs in four consecutive outings and was removed as the team’s closer in late April.

As Dan Hayes of The Athletic points out in the above tweet, the Twins have some ideas for how to get Allen’s mechanics back to where he can be effective. The Twins, who became the first team in the American League to reach 50 victories on Saturday with a win in Kansas City, can use some help in the bullpen and there’s a chance Allen can provide it, if he gets on track.