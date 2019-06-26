Report: Twins apparently not involved in ‘high-level talks’ over Madison Bumgarner

The Minnesota Twins are in a great position to win the American League Central. But as the leadership group of the baseball operations department has continued to say since taking authority in late-2016, the goal is not to win a division title.

The goal, Derek Falvey has always said, is to build a sustainable, championship-caliber organization. Now that the Twins appear to be on the front step of that castle, the belief is that we’ll see the Twins make their first major go-for-it move.

And two seemingly conflicting reports surfaced Wednesday about Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported that the Twins are “showing strong interest in … Madison Bumgarner.”

The Minnesota #Twins, who aren’t content simply to win the AL Central, are showing strong interest in #SFGiants ace Madison Bumgarner. The #Twins are NOT on Bumgarner’s no trade list enabling the Twins to acquire him without his approval. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 26, 2019

While the San Francisco Giants’ interest in dealing Madison Bumgarner remains clear, the Minnesota Twins haven’t engaged with them in high-level talks in recent weeks, a source with knowledge of discussions tells ESPN. Giants reliever Will Smith is on the Twins’ radar as of now. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 26, 2019

It’s been known for a while that MadBum would be a likely trade target, given that he’s in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season. The fact that the Giants are out of it only has added fuel to the fire. Also of note: Bumgarner has a no-trade list but the Twins are not on it. That much we knew already. Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press reported last week that the Twins were “moving toward” a trade to bring in Bumgarner.

But then ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Twins are not currently involved in “high-level talks” surrounding a trade for Bumgarner.

This season the 29-year-old lefty has a 4.21 ERA in 102 2/3 innings , with a 24.2% strikeout rate and 5.6% walk rate and an average fastball velocity of 92 mph.

Twins starting pitchers as a group rank 3rd in the American League with a 3.74 ERA; they rank 6th with a 22.4% strikeout rate; and they are the second-best staff at not walking batters, with a collective 6.4% walk rate. Jake Odorizzi and José Berríos are in the midst of fantastic seasons, and Kyle Gibson and Martín Pérez have turned in some great starts, too. Michael Pineda has had ups and downs in his first year back from knee and Tommy John surgeries.