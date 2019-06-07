Reports: Twins saying goodbye to a fan favorite, at least for now

The Twins are putting La Tortuga mania on hiatus. Willians Astudillo, according to multiple reports, is headed to Triple-A Rochester and likely will be replaced by a reliever on Saturday morning.

Twins will call up another player Saturday morning. Given that the bullpen is down to 7 and has been used a lot this week, there's good reason to believe they'll add a pitcher. — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) June 8, 2019

The versatile Astudillo, who started at third base on Friday in the Twins’ 6-3 win at Detroit, entered the game hitting .200/.236/.200 with no home runs and four RBIs in 50 at-bats and 14 games since May 14. Astudillo went 0-for-4 and struck out twice on Friday. He had struck out only three times in 108 at-bats entering the game.

A popular player in the clubhouse and with the fans the 27-year-old Astudillo also played in 29 games for the Twins last season. He departs Minnesota hitting .250/.273/.357 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 32 games this season.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has had to use his bullpen frequently of late and clearly feels he needs another arm. He will get it on Saturday morning and that means Astudillo will take his many gloves (catcher, third base, first base, outfield) to Rochester.