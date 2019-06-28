Royce Lewis one of two Twins’ prospects picked for Futures Game

The Twins will have two representatives in the Futures Game that will be part of the All-Star festivities next month in Cleveland. Shortstop Royce Lewis and pitcher Jordan Balazovic will play in the July 7 game that will feature 50 top prospects in an American League vs. National League format.

The 20-year-old Lewis, the top pick in the 2017 draft, is hitting .228/.278/.344 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 72 games this season for Single-A Fort Myers. Balazovic, a 20-year-old righthander drafted by the Twins in the fifth round in 2016, is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in eight starts with Fort Myers since being promoted from low Single-A Cedar Rapids.

The Futures Game featured the U.S. against the World for 20 years but will switch to the AL vs. NL format at Progressive Field. The game also has been shortened from nine to seven innings and will be televised by MLB Network at 6 p.m. on July 7. The All-Star Game will be played July 9.