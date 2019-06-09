So how did Willians Astudillo take his demotion?

La Tortuga’s Revenge has proven to be a hit.

Willians Astudillo, sent to Triple-A Rochester after the Twins’ loss on Friday, spent the past two days punishing minor league pitching.

Astudillo, nicknamed “La Tortuga,” (the Turtle), went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a run and a home run in the Red Wings’ 5-3 victory over Pawtucket on Sunday.

Astudillo went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Rochester’s 6-2 win Saturday at Pawtucket. He started in right field on Saturday and played catcher on Sunday and at the rate he’s going he won’t be in Triple-A much longer.