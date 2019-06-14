The bullpen moves keep coming: Zack Littell is up, Fernando Romero sent down

The Rochester to Minneapolis express is working overtime these days.

The Twins’ bullpen has become a revolving door between the Twins and their Triple-A affiliate and Friday another move was made. The Twins optioned righthanded pitcher Fernando Romero to the Red Wings and recalled righthander Zack Littell.

Littell appeared in 12 games (seven starts) for the Red Wings this season, going 3-2 with a 3.91 ERA, 17 walks and 58 strikeouts. He made two appearances for the Twins in late May, giving up eight runs on 10 hits in 6.1 innings pitched with one walk and five strikeouts.

Romero, who has appeared in eight games this season for the Twins, was recalled on Thursday morning and then faced four hitters that afternoon against Seattle. He gave up two runs, two hits and two walks and did not get an out in the Twins’ 10-5 victory.