Twins activate Byron Buxton, Marwin Gonzalez from injured list

A day after placing left fielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained ankle, the Twins got some good news on Saturday morning. Center fielder Byron Buxton and super utility player Marwin Gonzalez were both reinstated from the injured list.

The Twins sent outfielders Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade Jr., who was called up on Thursday, to Triple-A Rochester.

Buxton was out for two weeks after suffering a bruised right wrist when he was hit by a pitch against Kansas City. One of the best center fielders in baseball, Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 18 and had spent recent days working in the batting cage. Buxton is hitting .266/.324/.527 with nine home runs, 38 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 65 games this season.

Gonzalez was put on the IL on June 19 because of a hamstring injury. He is hitting .255/.323/.420 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs in 63 games this season.

Wade made his big-league debut on Friday against the White Sox and was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat. He started in right field and was 0-for-1 before being lifted for pinch hitter Nelson Cruz in the seventh inning. Cave was hitting .176/.299/.243 with one home runs and four RBIs in 28 games this season with the Twins. He was 4-for-33 with a home run in his past 10 games since being recalled.

The Twins will play Game 2 of their three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago on Saturday after losing on Friday.