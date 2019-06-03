Twins’ first-round pick: Keoni Cavaco, shortstop, Chula Vista, Calif.

Keoni Cavaco has committed to play baseball at San Diego State, but the Minnesota Twins are counting on the fact they can get the 18-year-old from California to change his mind.

The Twins used the 13th-overall selection in the Major League draft Monday on Cavaco and now will go to work trying to sign him. Listed mainly as a third baseman, Cavaco, who turned 18 on Sunday, was called a shortstop by commissioner Rob Manfred when he announced the pick. Cavaco also played second, first, the outfield and pitched for Eastlake High School in Chula Vista.

Cavaco, who is 6-1, 180 pounds, is the first player from Eastlake High to be drafted in the first round since Adrián González was the first-overall pick by the Florida Marlins in 2000.

Cavaco was named to the 2019 Preseason California Region All-High School Senior first team, was named a 2018 High School Underclassmen All-American High Honorable Mention and was ranked the No. 1 high school player in the state of California by Perfect Game.

Cavaco was at the #MNTwins private workout two Sundays ago in Southern California. He must have performed well in front of Sean Johnson and others. He's being advised by the Larry Reynolds group. https://t.co/AoehgsOnN1 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 4, 2019

What’s interesting is that Cavaco wasn’t on many teams’ radars until recently.

New Twins 3B/SS Keoni Cavaco is the Helium guy of all Helium guys this year…not really seen on the showcase circuit. Blew up this spring as everyone fell in love with his swing. @CarlosACollazo was all over it early this spring (early March).https://t.co/QIygv50pWA — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) June 4, 2019

Since 2001, the Twins have selected a high school position player 14 times in the first round (includes compensation and competitive balance picks), including Joe Mauer (2001), Denard Span (2002), Trevor Plouffe (2004), Aaron Hicks (2008), Byron Buxton (2012), Alex Kirilloff (2016) and Royce Lewis (2017). Additionally, the Twins have selected a position player in the first round seven times since 2011, with Tyler Jay (2015) and Kohl Stewart (2013) being the only pitchers taken in the past nine years.

Cavaco is the 15th player selected by the Twins from California in the first round of the draft, joining Travis Lee (San Diego State University, 1996), Plouffe (Crespi Carmelite High School, 2004), Chris Parmelee (Chino Hills High School, 2006), Hicks (Woodrow Wilson High School, 2008) and Lewis (JSerra Catholic High School, 2017).

This year marks the fourth time in Twins history they have had the 13th-overall selection in the draft. It also happened in 1995 (lefthanded pitcher Mark Redman), 1985 (righthanded pitcher Jeff Bumgarner) and 1975 (outfielder Rick Sofield).

Seventeen of the Twins’ first-round selections have reached the major leagues since 2001 and four have made appearances for the Twins this season, including Stewart (fourth overall in 2013), Byron Buxton (second overall in 2012), José Berríos (32nd overall in 2012) and Kyle Gibson (22nd overall in 2009).