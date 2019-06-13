Twins make a change in the bullpen, recall Fernando Romero

The Twins recalled righthanded reliever Fernando Romero from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday morning and optioned righty Ryan Eades to the Red Wings.

Romero pitched in 14 games for Rochester this season, going 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA, eight walks and 26 strikeouts. He made seven appearances for the Twins in April and May, giving up five earned runs in eight innings (5.63 ERA) with three walks and eight strikeouts. Romero started 11 games for the Twins last season — going 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA — but was moved to the bullpen during the offseason.

Romero had been expected to stick with the Twins out of spring training but his struggles in Florida resulted in him being sent down.

Eades had his contract selected by the Twins last Saturday. He pitched in two games, giving up four hits, two walks and five strikeouts in 3.2 scoreless innings.