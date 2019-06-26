Twins president says team is studying extending protective netting at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are studying extending the protective netting down the lines at Target Field, although team president Dave St. Peter said it’s unlikely it would go to the foul poles on either side.

“We’ve extended netting here already beyond where most clubs are at,” St. Peter said. “So, our nets already go past the dugouts. There’s still, I would say, a couple of sections on both the first and third base side that we are studying adding netting there. I think it’s likely that over time netting will be added there.

“Whether it will happen in the 2019 season or not, I can’t say. We have people who have purchased tickets there without a net. It’s one thing to do a net in the offseason, it’s another to do it in season. But it’s something we’re looking at, and I do believe that over time we will likely add more netting at Target Field.”

The subject of protective netting came up again this season after a young fan was hit by a foul ball during a Cubs-Astros game on May 29 at Minute Maid Park. It’s not the first time the topic has been on the front burner. After several fans were injured by foul balls in 2017, Major League Baseball made recommendations on increasing the protective netting in ballparks and by the opening of the 2018 season all 30 teams had expanded the netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts.

The Twins have been proactive in this area in recent years. The team put up 7-foot high protective netting running the length of the first and third base dugouts in 2016, in large part because the lower-level seats at Target Field are located closer to home plate than any other field in MLB. Before the 2018 season, the Twins announced they would increase the netting to approximately 9 feet and extend the netting down both foul lines. That meant the netting would cover the entire Dugout Box seating area from Sections 1 through 17.

Now, the Twins are looking at extending it even more.

“I don’t know that we’ll go foul pole to foul pole,” St. Peter said. “Every ballpark is different, the geometry of these parks is different and, frankly, in this park when you get to a point where it straight lines out, I’m not sure that a net is going to really do much here down the far lines. But there’s a couple of sections on either side where you could make a case that we could add netting. That’s what we’re looking at.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said this month that he isn’t expecting teams to make changes to protective netting during the season, but anticipates conversations on the subject will continue.

However, the Chicago White Sox recently announced that they would extend the protective netting all the way down the foul lines to the foul poles at Guaranteed Rate Field. That is expected to happen as soon as possible this season. The Washington Nationals also revealed their plan to extend the netting at Nationals Park during the All-Star break. Nationals Park, like Target Field, straight lines out deep down the lines.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday they also plan to extend the netting at Dodger Stadium after a woman was hit in the head by a line drive on Sunday off the bat of Cody Bellinger. The woman was hospitalized. No date has been determined for when the expansion of the netting will take place, according to the Los Angeles Times.