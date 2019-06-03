Twins reinstate Nelson Cruz from injured list

The Twins returned Nelson Cruz from his rehab assignment at Single-A Fort Myers on Monday and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.

Cruz, 38, was placed on the injured list on May 17 because of a left wrist strain. He went 2-for-7 with the Miracle in a two-game rehab stint. Cruz was hitting .270 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 35 games with the Twins before his injury.

The Twins optioned rookie infielder Luis Arraez to Triple-A Rochester to make room for Cruz. Arraez hit .375 (9-for-24) with one home run, two doubles and six runs with the Twins.

The Twins are off on Monday and begin a three-game series on Tuesday in Cleveland.