Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco selected to start his first all-star game

Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco is heading to Cleveland. Polanco was voted in as the starting shortstop for the American League in this year’s MLB All-Star Game, the first selection of his young career.

Polanco is hitting .321/.379/.532 this year, and would have a strong case to be named Twins MVP if the season ended today. Fortunately for Polanco, it doesn’t, and the good thing he has going right now can just keep on rolling.

He’ll finish out the first “half” of the season and then head to Cleveland for his first All-Star Game.

The Twins this winter signed Polanco to a 5-year contract extension.