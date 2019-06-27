Twins tidbits: Eddie Rosario “doing a little bit better” is able to avoid injured list

MINNEAPOLIS — Eddie Rosario limped into the Twins clubhouse on Thursday morning, a day after he sprained his left ankle in the third inning against Tampa Bay, but the good news was the outfielder hobbled into Target Field without the assistance of crutches.

“He walked in which is a great sign,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The Twins, however, did make a roster move by calling up LaMonte Wade Jr., from Triple-A Rochester and placing super utility player Willians Astudillo on the 10-day injured list because of a left oblique strain suffered in his final at-bat Wednesday night against the Rays.

Rosario, who was injured as he tried to stretch a single into a double, wasn’t in the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Rays. Luis Arraez was in left, Max Kepler in center and Jake Cave in right.

“After watching (Rosario) walk out last night, it seems just visually that he’s doing a little bit better, but I don’t have a great update at the moment,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to get him in the training room, keep working on him, see how he’s doing. I think the imaging that we got on him last night was positive and didn’t show any major or structural issues or anything like that. I think it’s going to come down to how he feels.”

Kepler, who suffered a bruise on his right elbow Tuesday when he was hit by a pitch against the Rays, was able to return to the lineup. Kepler entered Wednesday’s game as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning in center but did not have to bat.

“Kepler seems like he’s doing well,” Baldelli said. “He has that injury and he could basically go one way or the other because it comes down to how do you feel, can you go? And he wanted to be out there, he said he was ready to go. I don’t think he’s 100 percent, I think there’s some pain that he’s dealing with. I’m sure he’s uncomfortable.

“But I don’t think it’s something where we’re risking anything at all by being out there, it’s just can he physically do it? And again, he fought his way to get back out there and he’s out there today. It’s great to see guys who want to be out there playing, want to be picking his teammates up. I think it’s a good thing for everyone.”

WADE FINALLY GETS HIS CHANCE

While Rosario limped into the clubhouse, Wade had a jump in his step as he arrived after being recalled from the Red Wings late Wednesday. A ninth-round pick by the Twins in the 2015 draft out of Maryland, Wade has played parts of five seasons in the Twins’ minor league system. He was hitting .248 with five home runs, 24 RBIs, 51 walks and a .750 OPS at Rochester this season. This is his first chance in the big leagues.

In his past 20 games for the Red Wings, Wade had hit .338 (22-for-65) with six doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, 15 runs, 16 walks and a .987 OPS. Baldelli was familiar with the 25-year-old from having seen him play in spring training.

“I think he has a good approach at the plate and a good line drive stroke,” Baldelli said. “I think he uses all fields, you can put (him) anywhere in the outfield. He’s a versatile guy and he can do some different things to help you out and bring some value to the club. I’m happy for him. It’s a very cool day having another guy here making his debut with us.”

Wade got a call from Rochester manager Joel Skinner after Wednesday’s game telling him to head to the Twin Cities.

“It’s been crazy. I don’t think I slept last night,” Wade said. “I got the phone call from Joel Skinner last night and it was the best day of my life, honestly. I’ve been waiting a long time, just dreaming of it. Just to be here, it’s awesome.”

” … Everything was going so fast. I called my mom and dad, they were the first people to know. It was just really fast. I don’t think it hit me until I was in the car and I saw the big buildings downtown. That’s when I realized, ‘OK, yeah, we’re going.’ I was exciting.”

Wade said his parents, who live in Baltimore, will take a flight to Chicago and be at the Twins-White Sox game on Friday. “I don’t even know, but it’s going to be a whirlwind of emotion going through my mind,” Wade said when asked what his first at-bat will be like. “I’m hoping my mom and dad will be there. I can’t even describe how that’s going to feel.”

A SLOW PROCESS

Center fielder Byron Buxton (wrist) was eligible to return from the injured list on Tuesday but remains out of action. He has been hitting in the batting cage in recent days and that process was set to continue on Thursday.

“We were going to get out on the field, but didn’t get an opportunity to because of the rain, so we’re going to go in the cage and face some pitching,” Baldelli said. “Just the fact that he’s out there every day now as opposed to every two or three days – we’re definitely getting pretty close, I think.”

Baldelli continued to say no decision has been made on whether Buxton will go on a rehab assignment or return to the Twins’ lineup when he’s ready. “Honestly, it’s hard to say right now,” Baldelli said. “We started talking about it, we even started talking about it with him, but I don’t think we’re firm either way at this point.”