Twins tidbits: Offensive fireworks return; Willians Astudillo’s web gem; C.J. Cron’s fancy footwork

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins returned to Target Field on Tuesday having lost five of eight games and coming off a disappointing weekend split of a four-game series against a poor Kansas City team.

Minnesota’s lead in the American League Central had been cut to 7.5 games by Cleveland and, for the first time this season, there seemed to be some (key word being some) concern about one of the best team’s in baseball. The offense had scored as many as eight runs only once in that eight-game span.

That was before the Twins got to 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell for seven runs and 11 hits in 3.1 innings in an 9-4 victory over Tampa Bay before 31,963 fans. The Twins lead increased to 8.5 games after Cleveland blew a three-run lead in the ninth in a 8-6 loss to the Royals.

The point has been made by Tidbits on more than one occasion that the Twins have done an excellent job of beating up on the many weak teams in the American League.

The Rays aren’t one of those clubs.

Tampa Bay entered Tuesday with a 45-33 record and five games back of the Yankees in second place in the AL East. Snell retired the Twins in order in the first inning, then gave up an RBI single to Willians Astudillo in the second, three more runs in the third, including a Jonathan Schoop home run, and three more in the fourth, including a two-run single by Mitch Garver. Garver added his 12th homer of the season in the eighth as the Twins pounded out 15 hits after having a day off.

“I think our guys looked fresh but I also think you can feel the energy,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Like we’ve talked about a lot, we’ve played a lot of games and our guys have given a really good effort over this long stretch, but when you give guys an opportunity to sit on their couch or do whatever it is that they’re going to do on the off day, mess around on the internet, watch some Netflix or whatever it is they’re doing, they come back with — they’re ready to play when they come back and our guys definitely were ready to play today.”

Snell has had a miserable June — he entered with a 10.29 ERA in four starts — and the Twins’ explosive offense didn’t make things any better for him. About the only negative was the fact outfielder Max Kepler, playing center field in place of the injured Byron Buxton, had to leave the game in the fifth inning after being hit on the right elbow by a Hunter Wood pitch. The Twins announced Kepler had a bruised elbow.

Snell, whose ERA increased to 5.01 after he had a 1.89 ERA and 21 wins a year ago, becomes the latest Cy Young award winner that the Twins have beaten this season.

“That’s another one that I didn’t know,” Baldelli said of the Twins’ 6-2 record against Cy Young Award-winning pitchers. “That’s a pretty nice blurb and it says a lot about what our guys do. Our guys are not worried about who we’re facing. We go out there to compete and our guys go out there and have good at-bats no matter who it is. It doesn’t mean you’re going to win, it doesn’t mean you’re going to hit any home runs or square any balls up but our guys are certainly confident in what they’re doing and not afraid at all.”

ASTUDILLO SURGING

The Twins sent Astudillo to Triple-A Rochester on June 7th after the fan favorite hit .190/.221/.222 with no home runs and four RBIs in 17 games from May 12 to the date on which he was sent down.

How did Astudillo take the demotion?

The versatile player known as La Tortuga, or the Turtle, slashed .526 (20-for-38)/.525/.763 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in nine games. That earned Astudillo a recall on June 19 and so far he’s looked like a guy who has no interest in returning to the minors.

Astudillo had three hits in his first three at-bats on Tuesday, including a double, and is 7-for-17 (.412) since his return. With Kepler starting in center on Tuesday, Astudillo was in right and made a nice play to catch a foul ball from Travis d’Arnaud as he collided with the wall.

Little known fact: 🐢 can fly. pic.twitter.com/Ar14ETckCM — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 26, 2019

“I’m just excited for everybody else,” Baldelli said when asked about Astudillo’s defensive effort. “When Willians is out there making plays like he does, it’s about the people. It’s about the people who enjoy watching him play and he just continually does stuff every single time he’s out there and makes people smile. He makes the plays though. So he goes out there, he’s having fun and again, we’ve got another highlight to throw up on the big screen.”

Said Twins starter Kyle Gibson: “Honestly, the wind kept pushing it out. I didn’t think it was going to stay in. At first when it went up, he wasn’t running after it too hard because it looked like it was going to be a fair ball but he made a great play. That was just a classic Tortuga.”

FANCY FOOTWORK

The Rays’ decision to jettison C.J. Cron this winter has continued to be one of the best things that happened for the Twins this offseason. Cron, given an opportunity to play first base on a regular basis for the first time, is hitting .280/.342/.534 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs.

He also has been very solid in the field and showed his fielding prowess again in the fourth inning when he used some fancy footwork to complete a 6-4-3 double play on Avisail Garcia. Cron initially had his right foot on the bag but as Schoop’s throw went toward the right-field side of first, the veteran shifted his left foot and leg to the bag and picked the throw on one hop. It appeared Garcia came close to stepping on Cron’s leg but fortunately that was avoided as the out was recorded.