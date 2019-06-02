Twins tidbits: Twins make history; a Cy Young season; and the most exciting player in the bigs?

Here’s the impressive thing about the 2019 Twins.

After losing 14-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night in St. Petersburg, everyone who has watched the Twins felt they were likely to bounce back. The question was, playing against what is a good Rays ballclub, what would that bounce back look like?

Maybe a couple victories?

Nope. That’s not enough for these Twins. The Twins took all three games, outscoring Tampa Bay 20-12. That included a 9-7 win on Sunday in which the Twins’ bullpen had its struggles after Minnesota took a 7-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

The Twins improved to a big-league best 40-18, the fastest any team in franchise history has reached that victory total in its 119-year history. That dates to the years the team played in Washington before moving to Minnesota in 1961.

“It’s a pretty awesome thing that we keep talking about this,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters of the team’s resiliency. “We play a lot of games, you’re going to lose games, you’re going to have some rough nights. But it feels like almost every time our guys come back (from a loss), they return to the very high level that we’ve been playing at for a while. They get back to it pretty quickly and really there’s not much discussion about it. It’s just a bunch of guys conducting themselves in a professional manner.”

No one was more professional Sunday than starter Jake Odorizzi, who continues to be one of the best pitchers in the American League.

SWEET REVENGE

Odorizzi had a disappointing first year in Minnesota after being traded from the Rays to the Twins in February 2018, but the righthander looks like an entirely different pitcher this season and Tampa Bay found that out on Sunday.

Making his first start in the Trop since being traded, Odorizzi gave up no runs, three hits, walked one and struck out nine in six innings. That was no fluke. The 29-year-old has spent much of the season looking like a Cy Young contender. Odorizzi, who was 7-10 with a 4.49 ERA in 32 starts last season, is now 8-2 with an American League-leading 1.96 ERA. He is not given up a run in six of his past seven starts.

What a nice outing for Odo’s return to The Trop! His second 9-strikeout outing in a row. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/nT6sxVMDuL — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 2, 2019

Odorizzi surrendered 11 earned runs in 22.2 innings for a 4.37 ERA in his first five starts. Since then he has made seven starts and given up three runs. All of those came in an 8-7 victory on May 15 against the Angels in Anaheim. That’s it.

“I think the impressive thing is that he changes his plan,” Baldelli said of Odorizzi’s approach. “He changes what he’s going to do depending on who he is facing and he has the ability to do that. Not every guy has the ability to do that. He has the ability to make those adjustments. When game planning for this team, that was apparently a big part of what he wanted to do. He has the kind of fastball that he can rely on at different times. It’s a fastball that’s tough to get good swings on and tough to get on top of. It’s executing a game plan and making good pitches and he did both of those things.”

The problem Sunday was that the Twins’ bullpen nearly blew that seven-run lead. Matt Magill (four earned runs in .2 of an inning), Ryne Harper (one hit and no outs) and Blake Parker (two runs in 1.1 innings) all had issues before lefty Taylor Rogers (one inning, three strikeouts) came in to get his fifth save.

Watching this led to the obvious question of whether those struggles might cause the Twins to up their pursuit of closer Craig Kimbrel when the draft-pick compensation for him goes away on Monday?

BYRON THE GREAT

Honest question: Is Byron Buxton the most exciting player in baseball right now? Not the best, I would never suggest that, but he might be the most exciting.

Example number one of this came in the bottom of the third inning Sunday, when the center fielder caught Yandy Diaz’s drive against the center field fence and then made a one -hop throw that traveled more than 300 feet to double up Austin Meadows at first base to end the inning. Part of the reason Buxton was able to make the throw was because of the fact he’s now playing deeper and thus did not crash into the fence at high speed.

In the fifth inning, Buxton singled to left with one out. He then appeared to be picked off first as he broke for second but Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi, rushing his throw because of Buxton’s world-class speed, threw the ball into left field and Buxton went to third.

Buxton wasn’t done.

After Mitch Garver, who returned from the injured list on Sunday, was hit by a pitch, Jorge Polanco put down a sacrifice bunt right in front of home plate. Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough attempted to flip the ball to catcher Mike Zunino but because Buxton has, well, you know, world-class speed, it didn’t matter and he scored the first of the Twins’ four runs in the inning.