Where is Craig Kimbrel headed? A favorite might have emerged

Free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel might be headed for a team in the Midwest but, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, it’s not the Twins. Rosenthal reported Wednesday morning that the Chicago Cubs are “pushing hard” for Kimbrel in an attempt to upgrade a bullpen that has been without closer Brandon Morrow this season.

The Twins are known to be talking to both free agent starter Dallas Keuchel and Kimbrel and the New York Post reported Tuesday that one MLB executive described Kimbrel as a priority for the Twins. That means there is a chance that the Cubs and Twins — and any other contender that wants in on the Kimbrel sweepstakes — will be bidding against each other when it comes to term and dollars on the contract.

One team that won’t be in on Kimbrel is the Atlanta Braves.