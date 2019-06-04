Where is Dallas Keuchel headed? Here are the favorites

The Twins are known to be interested in free agent starter Dallas Keuchel and closer Craig Kimbrel now that draft pick compensation isn’t attached to either, but it appears there are two favorites in the competition for Keuchel.

Marc Feinsand of MLB Network tweeted Tuesday morning that the Yankees and Braves are the favorites to sign Keuchel and that a second source of Feinsand believes the lefthander will land in New York.

According to a source, the Yankees and Braves are the favorites to sign Dallas Keuchel. Both teams are believed to be in the same area with their offers at the moment. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 4, 2019

A second source believes the Yankees are going to land Dallas Keuchel, and that they are emerging as the true favorites for the former Cy Young winner. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 4, 2019

Meanwhile, there wasn’t as much buzz around Kimbrel on Tuesday morning. He was looking for a closer-record contract of $100 million in a five- to six-year contract last offseason, but now wants a three-year contract between $15-$17 million per year.

The guess here has been that the Twins would be more likely to sign Kimbrel and make a trade for a starter as the July 31 deadline neared.