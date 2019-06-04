twins

Where is Dallas Keuchel headed? Here are the favorites

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad June 4, 2019 9:44 am

The Twins are known to be interested in free agent starter Dallas Keuchel and closer Craig Kimbrel now that draft pick compensation isn’t attached to either, but it appears there are two favorites in the competition for Keuchel.

Marc Feinsand of MLB Network tweeted Tuesday morning that the Yankees and Braves are the favorites to sign Keuchel and that a second source of Feinsand believes the lefthander will land in New York.

Meanwhile, there wasn’t as much buzz around Kimbrel on Tuesday morning. He was looking for a closer-record contract of $100 million in a five- to six-year contract last offseason, but now wants a three-year contract between $15-$17 million per year.

The guess here has been that the Twins would be more likely to sign Kimbrel and make a trade for a starter as the July 31 deadline neared.

