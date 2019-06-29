Work in progress: How the Twins are trying to fix Miguel Sano’s swing

Miguel Sano had been dropped to ninth in the Twins’ batting order for Thursday’s game against Tampa Bay at Target Field — the first time in five big-league seasons he had started a game in that spot — meaning manager Rocco Baldelli had to answer a few questions about his struggling slugger.

“I can say that he’s definitely open-minded to adjustments,” Baldelli said. “I think he’s trying to be a very objective observer of what he’s doing and assess himself correctly and be objective. I think he’s looking at what’s going on, he’s saying, ‘I know that I have to make some adjustments and he’s actually actively doing it right now.’

“So there’s nothing more that you can ask for from a player. He’s been open-minded to some different thoughts and some different drills and things like that. I’ll leave the specifics to him if he wants to talk about them but, again, the fact that he’s doing it and he’s willing to do it is a great sign.”

Sano might have been asked about those adjustments following the Twins’ 5-2, 18-inning loss if he had done anything at the plate. Instead, he went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts, dropping him to 3-for-39 with two home runs and 23 strikeouts in the previous 10 games. The home runs had come in back-to-back wins the previous weekend at Kansas City, but other than that Sano looked completely lost at the plate.

The suggestion was made by a wise man (OK, me) on SKOR North on Friday that the time had come to send Sano to Triple-A Rochester. He has an option remaining and sending him to the plate in the big leagues did not only appear to be unfair to his teammates but also to him.

But Friday and Saturday provided reason for optimism in the form of three home runs from Sano.

Sano hit two homers and drove in four runs in the Twins’ 6-4 loss to the White Sox in Chicago. The one thing we know is that when Sano connects — something that hasn’t happened nearly enough this season (he had 56 strikeouts in 121 at-bats entering Saturday) — he can hit the ball a long way. So the fact he hit two home runs wasn’t a big surprise.

What was most interesting was this reaction from Twins studio analyst Roy Smalley following Sano’s first home run.

WAY better swing mechanics by Sano on that HR. Hand action much closer to what they’re trying to get him to do. Baby steps. He’s trying to make a big change in mechanics at the big league level, but that was encouraging. — Roy Smalley (@roysmalley5) June 29, 2019

Smalley was aware of the changes in Sano’s swing that Twins hitting coach James Rowson and assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez have been working on in recent weeks. Sano discussed the alterations after the game. “I’ve been working really hard with Rudy and James and we work with my hands try to get on top of the ball,” said Sano, who missed the first 42 games of the season after suffering a cut on his lower-right Achilles’ during the winter. “That’s what I’ve been doing the last few days.”

Miguel Sano on his two home runs yesterday: "I've been working really hard"#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/0rQxOdOfET — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 29, 2019

Sano’s first home run came in the second inning came on a 90-mile-per-hour four-seam fastball from White Sox starter Ross Detwiler on a 1-1 pitch. The two-run shot ended up in the left field seats. In the ninth, Sano took a 97-mile-per-hour four-seam fastball from Kelvin Herrera the opposite way on a 3-1 count for another two-run homer. The second homer was exactly what Rowson wants because Sano was able to get on top of the belt-high fastball. That is the type of pitch that has given him so much trouble.

“It goes to show you, honestly, the type of athlete he is, the way he can make adjustments,” Rowson said in an interview with Fox Sports North. “He’s been working on that pretty hard the last couple weeks and for it to come through that quickly in a game is a good sign. It’s not the easiest of adjustments to make. I think anything at major league speed, in a major league game, off major league pitching, is tough, those adjustments. And for him to be able to do that at this level, and get the results he got early, is a good sign.”

Said Baldelli: “Very good swings from Miguel. He got on top of some balls nicely. (That’s) something that he’s working on. I think he’s doing a nice job in trying to make an adjustment there, and, again, we see what he can do when he gets the barrel to the ball. He makes the ballparks look pretty small.”

Sano’s home run on Saturday came in the eighth inning off White Sox righthander Carson Fulmer. The third baseman, batting seventh in the order after hitting eighth on Friday, blasted a two-run shot on a 94 mile-per-hour four-seam fastball that ended up in the left-center field seats in the Twins’ 10-3 victory in Chicago.

It would be silly to get overly excited about Sano having success in two games, and the fact Sano is trying to make significant adjustments during the season means there are likely more tough times ahead.

“Not being a hitting coach, maybe I’m not the most qualified to talk about it, but I would say it’s a challenge for any major league hitter trying to make a tangible swing adjustment during the season, while still going out there and facing really good pitching on every given night,” Baldelli said. “It’s definitely a challenge, but I think we’re seeing some very, very positive results here. When you get a chance to watch a guy hit every day, you really see some things that you don’t see from afar, and you get to know guys swings very well and you see a guy getting to pitches that he maybe didn’t get to before. It’s a good feeling.”

Smalley, who played for the Twins and appears each Tuesday on Mackey & Judd with Ramie on SKOR North on 1500, gave a detailed break down during FSN’s pregame show Saturday on what the Twins are attempting to do with Sano.

“(The problem) has been the long swing,” Smalley told viewers. “Everybody knows that he has a long swing. Can’t catch up with fastballs. What does a long swing mean? Watch the big end of the bat. The distance it has to travel, the big loop, and how long it takes to get there. You just can’t hit that way. There’s just no way with that big loop in his swing that he can hit big-league pitching. What happens then, when you’re behind on those fastballs, you start rushing more and more and everything just falls by the wayside.

“Sano has always stood with his hands high, kind of off the point of the shoulder and then as he would stride toward the ball his hands would dip, his wrists would cock and then he’d try to come back up and get to the ball with a low-to-high type of swing. Try to launch the ball in the air. … What they are trying to get him do now (is use) a two-part swing. The first is straight up and back and then, instead of around (with the loop), can you go directly to the ball?”

On Saturday, Sano walked in the second inning; was called out on strikes on a 92-mile-per hour four-seam fastball in the fourth; and grounded to second in the sixth before hitting his homer. That left Sano with a slash line of .210/.300/.548 with 12 home runs and 21 RBIs in 33 games.

It’s not going to be perfect every day for the rest of the season. There will be big strike out days again, most likely. But the swings he has had these last two games are totally different than what he was doing. Great that he’s getting reinforced that he’s on the right track — Roy Smalley (@roysmalley5) June 29, 2019

Has Sano turned a corner at the plate? It’s too early to say, but after watching Sano look helpless in the batter’s box for so many weeks, seeing him begin to make solid contact has to be a welcome sight for the Twins and a relief for Sano.