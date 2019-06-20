Zulgad: Cause for concern: Struggling Miguel Sano looks lost at the plate

Now that Joe Mauer’s No. 7 is displayed with the retired numbers of other Twins greats in Target Field, there is no more polarizing player on the team’s roster than Miguel Sano. There’s the group of fans who will find the positive in Sano’s play, no matter how many times he strikes out or bobbles a baseball and then throws it away. There’s the group who will vilify Sano after every strikeout, or every ball that eludes his glove at third base.

Then there’s the rest of us. Those who saw Sano’s potential when he came up in July 2015 and hit .269/.385/.530 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs in 80 games. Sano, listed at 6-foot-4, 272 pounds, might have struck out a lot but he seemed to have a solid approach at the plate. By 2017, he had become an American League All-Star.

It looked like he could become a star. That now seems long ago. No matter how you feel about Sano, whether you enjoy bashing him or are his biggest defender, if you aren’t concerned about him as a baseball player right now you simply aren’t paying attention.

Long before we knew the Twins would takeoff and spend the first three months of the season as one of baseball’s best teams, the common theme was that the most important thing in 2019 would be whether once-top-prospects Byron Buxton and Sano finally fulfilled their potential. Buxton, until recently being placed on the injured list because of a bruised right wrist, had done exactly that.

Sano, sent to Single-A Fort Myers last season to get himself into shape after a terrible start (.203, seven home runs, 27 RBIs in 37 games), began this season sidelined because of a cut on his lower right Achilles’ area that he suffered in January during a celebration of a Winter League title. That led to this column about the fact that it always seems to be something with Sano.

Sano had reported to spring training in far better shape than he was a year before and the Twins hope was that he would rejoin the team when healthy and join Buxton in proving that he could be a key piece of the future.

Sano made his 2019 debut on May 16 in Seattle and hit .260/.356/.680 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in his first 13 games. Sano also had 21 strikeouts in 50 at-bats but his defenders pointed to his power numbers and told the critics to remain silent.

Those critics have had a field day over the past two weeks. Sano is hitting .167/.255/.333 with two home runs and two RBIs in the past 11 games. He has struck out 21 times in 42 at-bats. Before anyone screams “Small Sample Size” I urge you to bite your tongue and give this some thought.

Have you watched Sano’s at-bats?

There is no joy taken in the following statement: He is completely lost at the plate. A mess. Any approach he once had is long gone. Sano looked dreadful in the Twins’ three-game series against Boston this week at Target Field. He went 0-for-13 with nine strikeouts and two walks, including an 0-for-7 performance with five strikeouts in the Twins’ 4-3, 17-inning victory on Tuesday.

The Twins have the luxury of no longer having to hit Sano in the middle of the order — he has hit fifth seven times, sixth five times, seventh 11 times and eighth once — but what they would like see are professional at-bats. Especially, with a productive lineup that has numerous players who rarely look lost.

“As a pitcher I watch his approach and he’s beat before the ball is really to the plate,” Twins analyst Jack Morris said Wednesday night on Fox Sports North. “He’s just not reacting to the fastball. I don’t know if he’s just sitting on breaking ball, breaking ball, breaking ball or what? But the fastball has got him beat and we’re not talking super high velocity fastballs.”

The advanced metrics speak to how much Sano is or isn’t contributing. His weighted runs created-plus is a very respectable 119 because in low-leverage situations — when he’s not affecting the outcome of the game — his wRC+ is a nearly elite 156. However, when the game is in the balance, in medium leverage situations, his wRC+ plummets to a far-below average 77. In high-leverage situations, Sano’s wRC+ is 64.

The traditional stats also aren’t kind to Sano.

His slugging percentage is .522 this season. With the bases empty, he’s slugging .577 but with at least one runner on base that goes down to .450 and with a runner in scoring position it drops to .381. Sano also has struggled when he has been needed most. His slugging percentage is .707, when the Twins are winning but .286 when his team is losing.

Again, none of this is meant to celebrate Sano’s failures but rather point out something that has to be a concern to Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey, general manager Thad Levine, manager Rocco Baldelli and hitting coach James Rowson.

So what’s the answer? Sano still has one option remaining, but is another trip to the minors really going to help? He was shipped out last June because he was out of shape. That isn’t the problem this time. Is going to Rochester and pounding Triple-A pitching going to help Sano against big-league pitching? This isn’t about punishing him, but rather finding out if he’s anything more than a streaky hitter who can occasionally hit home runs in bunches.

Rowson is in charge of trying to get the best out of Sano and see if he can consistently contribute to one of the best offenses in baseball.

“I think you know the power he has,” Rowson said. “Where he’s at in his career, you see when it’s working well it’s really good, and you see sometimes when he scuffles a little bit it can produce some punchouts. You’re not ignoring the strikeouts. But I think you’re also looking at the higher side of his ability to hit consistent extra-base hits and drive the (slugging percentage) up.

“He’s a guy who’s strong and we’re going to look for the best thing for him to get his slug up. And at times, it’s going to be a matter of seeing how he feels and watching it closely. You want to watch where the misses are — what the misses are on, what pitch he’s struggling with at the time and things of that nature. He’s growing as a hitter and it’s going to be a lot of conversations about how he’s getting out at the time so we can address those things individually rather than a blanket statement.”

Right now, there is a lot to address when it comes to Sano and it’s unclear if anyone, including Rowson, has the answers.

Derek Wetmore contributed to this column