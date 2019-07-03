All-Star Jake Odorizzi has a blister that will cost him at least one start

Jake Odorizzi survived through 3 innings Tuesday but it didn’t end how he hoped. The Twins’ all-star pitcher left the game during the 4th inning with a blister on his finger on his pitching hand, and he’s headed to the 10-day Injured List, the Twins announced.

Odorizzi will miss at least his scheduled start this weekend, and then it’s the all-star break. This move likely means that he won’t pitch in the game, which is a bummer for Odorizzi and the Twins, but an opportunity for another pitcher to be added to the game as an injury replacement.

Odorizzi is having a career season in his final year before free agency. The Twins’ righty has a 3.15 ERA with 96 strikeouts and 30 walks. His 26.8% strikeout rate is the best of his career by a wide margin. He’s also one win shy of his career-high 11, set in 2014 with the Rays.

His 4th inning Tuesday in Oakland is one that he’d like to forget. It began with a Miguel Sano error, a base hit to the outfield, and a walk in which Odorizzi’s command appeared to abandon him. Pitching coach Wes Johnson visited the mount and shortly thereafter manager Rocco Baldelli and head athletic trainer Tony Leo did, too. They were examining the middle finger with a blister on it and determined that the right course of action was to leave in Odorizzi.

The next hitter, Chris Herrmann, hit a fastball out of the park to right-center field for a grand slam to chase Odorizzi from the game. (Odorizzi threw two pitches to the next hitter but he couldn’t find the strike zone and at that point Baldelli had seen enough.)

Guess it’s true what they say. Hindsight offers us answers that regular sight can’t.