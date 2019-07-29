Amazin’: Mets reportedly make brazen request in Noah Syndergaard trade talks with Twins

The Twins failed to land Toronto pitcher Marcus Stroman on Sunday when the All-Star was dealt to the New York Mets. Now, it appears they might be out on Mets starter Noah Syndergaard, even though the Major League trade deadline isn’t until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Star Tribune, the Twins inquired about Syndergaard but were turned off by a Mets asking price that included center fielder Byron Buxton. This comes after the Mets reportedly asked about both of the Twins’ top prospects, Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff, in a Syndergaard deal last week.

The Twins also discussed a Stroman trade with Toronto, according to the Star Tribune, but chief baseball officer Derek Falvey was told that any deal had to include either Lewis, a shortstop, or Kirilloff, an outfielder.

What doesn’t add up about the Stroman trade is that the Blue Jays were willing to take the Nos. 6 and 7 prospects in the Mets’ system, pitchers Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson, for Stroman. And yet the Blue Jays wanted one of the Twins’ top two prospects? It gets worse — or more perplexing — when you consider Kay recently fell out of the top 100 prospects in baseball as ranked by MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. Woods Richardson, meanwhile, is at least two seasons away from big-league consideration and is considered to be a mid-rotation guy.

The Twins added veteran righthander reliever Sergio Romo from the Miami Marlins on Saturday and could be looking to get more help for the bullpen. The Star Tribune reported potential bullpen options include Arizona’s Greg Holland and Archie Bradley; Baltimore’s Mychal Givens; San Diego’s Kirby Yates; and Toronto’s Daniel Hudson.