And the winner is … Zulgad gives out his Twins awards for the first half

The Twins will play five more games before the All-Star break and at 53-31 already are more than halfway through their schedule. That led us to give out our Twins’ midseason awards on the SKOR North Twins Show on Tuesday afternoon.

Here were my selections. Let me know if you disagree, and what your picks would be, in the comments section.

MVP

There are a few candidates, including currently injured left fielder Eddie Rosario, but this has to go to Jorge Polanco, who will start at shortstop for the American League next Tuesday in the All-Star Game.

A year after being suspended for the first 80 games of the season after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs, Polanco is slashing .319/.377/.518 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in 80 games. He spent a portion of the first half atop the leaderboard in the AL in batting average and is currently third behind the Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu (.341) and Boston’s Rafael Devers (.329).

Polanco has spent 64 games batting in the second spot in the Twins’ order, hitting .335/.401/.588 with all of his home runs and all but four of his RBIs coming from that position in the order.

The Twins’ decision to sign him to a five-year contract valued at $25.75 million in February — right fielder Max Kepler signed a five-year, $35 million deal the same day — looks better every day. (Polanco’s deal has a 2024 option that could become guaranteed as well as a 2025 club option.)

Polanco isn’t perfect at short — he has nine errors this season — but there was a time when it appeared he was simply a placeholder for a prospect like Nick Gordon or Royce Lewis. It wouldn’t be shocking if Polanco’s future is at second base, but the soon-to-be 26-year-old (his birthday is Friday) has emerged as one of the Twins’ top players in the first three-plus months of the season.

All of this also means that Polanco is the Twins’ first-half winner of the Silver Slugger award.

CY YOUNG

Jake Odorizzi had a ridiculous eight-start stetch from late April to early June in which he gave up four earned runs in 47.2 innings to post a 0.76 ERA. He went 7-0 in that time and helped the Twins build a substantial advantage atop the American League Central. This is the main reason why Odorizzi was picked to represent the Twins in the All-Star Game.

But Odorizzi was replaced on the AL roster on Wednesday after he departed his start at Oakland on Tuesday night because of a blister on a finger on his pitching hand. His replacement on the AL team, Twins starter Jose Berrios, is my pick for the team’s Cy Young for the first half.

Odorizzi’s early-season success put him atop the AL in ERA, but Berrios is this team’s ace. A member of the AL All-Star team last season, Berrios is 8-4 with a 2.89 ERA in 17 starts this season. Berrios’ natural talent, and work ethic, have put him on track not just be the Twins’ best pitcher but also one of the top aces in baseball.

There have been numerous starts this season in which Berrios has admitted he doesn’t have a pitch working for him — he’s gotten off to a few rocky starts — but he then regroups, focuses on a pitch that is working and gets outs. Berrios has failed to reach the sixth inning only once this season.

Even when he losses, he contributes. The Twins were coming off an 18-inning loss the day before against Tampa Bay, when Berrios took the ball last Friday against the White Sox in Chicago. He gave up six runs, including three earned, but saved the worn out bullpen by pitching into the eighth inning.

GOLD GLOVE

This is about as easy as it gets and it’s not because the Twins are bad defensively. Center fielder Byron Buxton walks away with this honor and will do so for a long time. He won an AL Gold Glove award in 2017 and anyone who has watched Buxton play center field knows just how special of player he is defensively.

Buxton is fearless when it comes to crashing into fences — sometimes that’s not a great idea — and his speed means he can cover ground to make extremely difficult catches look routine. Shifting in the infield has made it more difficult to make judgments on which players are truly special with the glove, but it’s easy to make that judgment when it comes to outfielders.

Watch Buxton’s speed, his ability to make catches that others can’t and his arm strength and there’s no question he’s not only the Twins’ top defensive player but one of the best in the game.

COMEBACK PLAYER

This one also goes to Buxton.

Last season, the second-overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft, hit .156/.183/.383 with no home runs and four RBIs in 28 games as he battled injuries and slumps. It got so bad that the Twins did not call him up from Triple-A Rochester when rosters expanded on Sept. 1.

This infuriated Buxton. There were many by this point who wondered if the 25-year-old could not hit big-league pitching and was destined to be one of the greatest flops in baseball. Buxton was set on proving everyone wrong and he has done exactly that.

He has spent the season hitting of the ninth spot and is slashing .257/.314/.509 with nine home runs, 38 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 68 games. Buxton recently returned from the 10-day disabled list after missing time because of a bruised wrist. Because his defense is so good, Buxton doesn’t need to be a star at the plate but he does need to contribute. He has done that in the first half and proven that when he gets on the base paths it’s a nightmare for opponents.

BEST ADDITION

This is as tough as it gets. Last season, the Twins signed guys like starter Lance Lynn, first baseman/designated hitter Logan Morrison and reliever Addison Reed and none of them worked out as 2018 turned into a disappointment for everyone.

The opposite has been true this year. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz, second baseman Jonathan Schoop, super utilityman Marwin Gonzalez and starter Martin Perez (especially early) all have contributed. But the pick here is first baseman C.J. Cron. Cron was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay in November and was claimed off waivers by the Twins and then signed to a one-year, $4.8 million deal. It was difficult not to think that this was Morrison all over again.

But the 29-year-old Cron has been fantastic in serving as Joe Mauer’s replacement at first base. Given the opportunity to play the position regularly, he is slashing .268/.328/.498 with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs in 76 games. There’s a case to be made that Cron should be on the AL All-Star team.

He’s made a few errors with the glove but has scooped numerous throws from Polanco and others to save his teammates. It wouldn’t be shocking to see him brought back on a multiyear deal.

TOP COACH

In his first season as a manager, Rocco Baldelli is a leading candidate to be AL Manager of the Year. But who has been the Twins’ top coach?

While hitting coach James Rowson and his assistant, Rudy Hernandez, have done great work this has to go to pitching coach Wes Johnson. A year ago, Johnson was the pitching coach at the University of Arkansas and the Twins made him the first pitching coach in major league history to make the jump directly from the college ranks.

Johnson has to get a good portion of the credit for Perez’s great start, Odorizzi’s jump to All-Star status after a disappointing 2018 and many of the things that have gone right with the starting staff. The bullpen is a bit of another story but even that unit — run in part by assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner — has done some good things.

Johnson applies biomechanics in his teachings and much of what he has done worked in the first half of the season. For that, he deserves plenty of credit and chief baseball officer Derek Falvey, general manager Thad Levine and Baldelli get credit for making what was considered an outside-the-box hire.