Byron Buxton is back: Twins activate centerfielder and swap pitchers again

The Twins seem to constantly be in search of fresh arms, and lately they’ve been in search of what they lost when Byron Buxton left the lineup. Good news for the club: they’ll get both in time for Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins on Thursday activated Buxton from the 7-day concussion list, four days after he was eligible to return. Buxton originally hurt his head when his head slammed into the ground while diving to make a catch the Saturday following the all-star break. Jake Cave has been optioned to the minors to make room on the 25-man roster for Buxton.

Also, the Twins called up Sean Poppen to add some relief to the bullpen. The move comes one day after lefty Devin Smeltzer pitched 5 good innings against the Yankees and promptly was sent back to Triple-A Rochester.