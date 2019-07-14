Byron Buxton out of Twins’ lineup after being shaken up on diving catch

Byron Buxton’s diving catch of Oscar Mercado’s line drive in the eighth inning of the Twins’ 6-2 victory on Saturday night in Cleveland was the latest of his Gold Glove catches. It also came at a price.

Buxton was removed from the game in the ninth inning after hitting his head on the ground while making the catch in shallow center field and was not in the lineup on Sunday for the Twins’ 4-3 loss against the Indians. Audra Martin of Fox Sports North reported early in Sunday’s game that Buxton had been told to sleep in by the Twins and was not at the stadium for the start of the game. Tony Leo told Martin that Buxton had texted the Twins’ athletic trainer on Sunday morning to say he felt pretty good.

Manager Rocco Baldelli is calling Buxton’s situation day-to-day at this point but clearly there has to be concern about a concussion considering how the play looked.

Buxton missed 13 games in June because of a right wrist bruise suffered when he was hit by a pitch on June 14.

While it’s uncertain how much time Buxton might miss, left fielder Eddie Rosario (ankle) appears to be getting closer to returning from the 10-day injured list. Rosario was eligible to be activated last Sunday but the Twins elected to keep him out through the All-Star break. The assumption was that he would have returned Friday in Cleveland but that didn’t happen.

Rosario took batting practice on Sunday in Cleveland and also caught fly balls. With the Twins off on Monday, there’s a chance Rosario could return Tuesday when the Twins open a two-game series against the Mets at Target Field.