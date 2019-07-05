Cause for concern? Twins feel “good but not comfortable” as lead over Cleveland shrinks

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins woke up on June 3rd with a 40-18 record and seemingly insurmountable 11.5-game lead on second-place Cleveland (29-30) in the American League Central.

The question among many that day wasn’t whether the Twins would win their first division title since 2010, but how big the gap would be on the second-place team when the regular season ended? That type of hubris — not from the team, but its fan base — can only lead to one thing and that’s a dose of reality.

That’s exactly what has been dished out in the past month. The Indians took two of three from the Twins from June 4-6 in Cleveland starting a run in which the Indians went 19-8 and the Twins went 14-14. The Twins entered their three-game series against Texas on Friday at Target Field with their lead over Cleveland down to six games and with the Indians having a rare day off before playing a two-game series at Cincinnati before the All-Star break begins Monday.

The Twins did rebound to create some distance, at least a half-game more, on Friday with an impressive 15-6 victory over the Rangers that included four home runs by a team that now has an MLB-record 165 before the All-Star break.

While fans had noticed the Twins’ lead shrinking, center fielder Byron Buxton said there hasn’t been a big focus on it in the clubhouse. “You feel good but not comfortable,” he said. “Obviously, it’s great to be on top of the division and knowing that you control your (destiny), but that’s one of those things where you can’t pay attention to it. You get too comfortable and you start taking the game for granted and it comes back and bites you. You’ve got to take this game one day at a time and control what we can control.”

Cleveland has been doing exactly what the Twins did early in the season by beating up on weak opponents. The Indians went 11-5 in June against sub-.500 teams, this included two three-game sweeps of the Tigers, but also (to their credit) went 6-4 against winning clubs. The Twins’ lead took its latest hit this week as Oakland took two of three from Minnesota, while Cleveland swept the Royals.

What has been surprising about Cleveland’s resurgence is it has come with several pitchers injured and one key hitter in a season-long funk. Ace Corey Kluber suffered a broken right arm on May 1; starter Carlos Carrasco remains out because of an unspecified blood condition; and starter Mike Clevinger is back after spending much of the season battling injuries.

Starter Jefry Rodriguez remains out because of a right shoulder strain suffered in June. Infielder Jose Ramirez, who finished third in AL MVP voting last year after hitting 39 home runs and driving in 105 runs, hit two home runs on Thursday to give him only seven on the season. He is slashing a disappointing .217/.308/.343 with 33 RBIs in 83 games.

There have been pleasant surprises for Cleveland, including center fielder Oscar Mercado. The 24-year-old, acquired last July in a trade with the Cardinals, is slashing .289/.337/.440 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 42 games since being called up in mid-May. Righthanded starter Shane Bieber, 24, is 7-3 with a 3.54 ERA and was added to the AL All-Star team on Friday.

“Definitely, they have a good team,” Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz said. “We can not focus on what they can do, it’s about us. We control our destiny so that’s the mentality we have.”

The Twins, of course, also have battled injuries of late with Buxton, Marwin Gonzalez, Eddie Rosario and starter Jake Odorizzi having missed time of late.

“We all have ups and downs,” said Cruz, who was signed in part to bring veteran leadership to the clubhouse. “Your body feels good one day and the next day it’s down. You’ve got to play with that and through that. … The most important thing is we stay positive. We know it’s a long season and we stay in the process. It’s a journey, you have to stay focused.”

Manager Rocco Baldelli, whose first season in the Twins’ dugout has been full of far more ups-than-downs, said his team’s focus didn’t change when its lead over Cleveland reached double-digits and it won’t change now.

“Truthfully, when you’re winning a bunch of games in general, you really don’t look at the standings at all, because it’s irrelevant,” he said. “If you’re playing well, you just focus on playing well. That’s the best way to go. I feel like no matter how you’re really playing, it’s by far the best approach: you worry about what you have to do. It’s the same thing we talk about with our players; worrying about things like the standings doesn’t really help in any way; it doesn’t add anything to the equation to benefit you.

“If we thought we were going to win the division by 20 games, and go ahead by however many you say and then never look back, we’re probably kidding ourselves. We’re optimistic; we expect to win every day. But you have to know that there are good teams in this league, and whether we’re talking about the Indians or any other team, you have to expect that you’re going to deal with adversity, and you’re not going to win (them all). You’re going to go on some sort of patch where you’re not playing as well over the course of 162 games.

“So, I think we’re dealing with everything — all the injuries and everything we’ve been going through — pretty well. And we’re going to just to keep playing, playing hard, get healthy, win a few games hopefully, get to the break and be ready to go after the break. Because it’s been a challenging month in a lot of ways, but we’ve still found ways to win games and keep from going into any sort of …”

Baldelli paused before using the term “rough patch.”

Obviously, creating more distance between themselves and Cleveland would send Twins players into a relaxing All-Star break instead of having to focus on a lead that has continued to dwindle. Friday’s victory had to help. The Twins will come out of the All-Star break with a three-game series next Friday through Sunday in Cleveland and there are 10 more meetings between the Twins and Indians after that. Both teams also will have several more opportunities to beat up on foes in the subpar AL Central.

Baldelli will do his best to keep the focus off of all of those things, as well as off paying too much attention to the AL Central standings throughout the month of July.

“I think we could have hit a really rough patch and we’ve kept ourselves out of that,” said Baldelli, whose team has yet to lose three in a row. “But as far as the original question (of looking at the standings), I don’t spend time on a day-to-day basis … I mean, I go on ESPN-dot com every once in a while and see how all the teams are doing, but that’s pretty much the extent of it.”