Closer Twins could target at trade deadline dealing with inflammation in elbow

Toronto reportedly has been shopping reliever Ken Giles with the July 31 trade deadline approaching — the Twins are one of the teams interested in the closer — but there is more concern about the righthander’s elbow.

Giles, who spent time on the 10-day injured list in June because of inflammation in his elbow, was not used in the Blue Jays’ 2-1 victory over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. Instead, Daniel Hudson went 1.1 innings to earn the save.

Giles wasn’t used because of nerve inflammation in his elbow that he apparently suffered while getting a massage over the All-Star break, the Toronto Star reported. The Blue Jays said Giles is day-to-day but a continuing elbow issue is going to be a concern for any team looking to make a trade for the pitcher. Giles did say the inflammation is in a different spot in his elbow.

Giles said the soreness isn't related to the inflammation he experienced in June. Both cases involved his elbow, but Giles said the irritation this time is in a different spot. #BlueJays — Gregor Chisholm (@GregorChisholm) July 13, 2019

Giles: "Nothing serious. Just a little fatigue. I got some work done during the all-star break. A little sore from it still, so we're being cautious with it. Just a little irritated. I'm day by day right now and hopefully I'll be back on the mound tomorrow." #BlueJays — Gregor Chisholm (@GregorChisholm) July 13, 2019

Giles, 28, has a 1.45 ERA this season, a 1.00 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 31 innings this season. He has converted 13 of 14 save opportunities.