Closer Twins could target at trade deadline dealing with inflammation in elbow

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad July 13, 2019 5:01 pm

Toronto reportedly has been shopping reliever Ken Giles with the July 31 trade deadline approaching — the Twins are one of the teams interested in the closer — but there is more concern about the righthander’s elbow.

Giles, who spent time on the 10-day injured list in June because of inflammation in his elbow, was not used in the Blue Jays’ 2-1 victory over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. Instead, Daniel Hudson went 1.1 innings to earn the save.

Giles wasn’t used because of nerve inflammation in his elbow that he apparently suffered while getting a massage over the All-Star break, the Toronto Star reported. The Blue Jays said Giles is day-to-day but a continuing elbow issue is going to be a concern for any team looking to make a trade for the pitcher. Giles did say the inflammation is in a different spot in his elbow.

Giles, 28, has a 1.45 ERA this season, a 1.00 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 31 innings this season. He has converted 13 of 14 save opportunities.

