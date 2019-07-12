Deal or no deal: Should the Twins consider making this trade with Giants?

As the MLB trade deadline approaches on July 31, the rumors (and ideas) are only going to intensify. ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle has five trades — must have the Insider account to read the entire column — that take a short-term perspective for each contending club involved.

Doolittle’s second trade proposal involves the Twins and the Giants and would send lefthanded starter Madison Bumgarner and lefthanded reliever Will Smith to Minnesota for outfielder Alex Kirilloff, lefthander Lewis Thorpe and two prospects outside of the Twins’ top 10.

The guess here is that Twins chief baseball officer Derek Favley would never do this deal because he isn’t going to trade top prospects Royce Lewis or Kirilloff. He also isn’t about to put Kirilloff in a package for two pitchers whose contracts expire after this season.

Here’s what Doolittle wrote:

“One thing I’ve long known about myself is that if I were a general manager, I would cling to my top prospects way beyond the extent to which it’s reasonable. Trading a top-20 prospect like Kirilloff for two pending free agents is a steep price, and a little painful. But let’s remember who the Twins will be trying to navigate past this October. The Yankees and Astros are bona fide superteams. Minnesota could win 100 games and still rate third among the oddsmakers in the race for the American League flag.

“Minnesota’s rotation has been remarkably stable over the first half of the season. But when I think of a postseason series, I love the idea of the Twins starting off with Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi. I like Kyle Gibson as their No. 4. But as solid as Martin Perez has been, and as encouraging as Michael Pineda’s recent outings have been, I could see a hyper-focused MadBum as channeling 1991 Jack Morris during a Twins postseason run. No active pitcher has the kind of postseason pedigree that Bumgarner brings with him.”

So is this a trade the Twins should consider? Let us know in the comments.