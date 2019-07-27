Derek Falvey and Thad Levine were key figures in front offices that traded top prospects at the deadline

While serving as Assistant General Managers in Cleveland and Texas, Derek Falvey’s Indians and Thad Levine’s Rangers both showed a strong willingness to trade away top prospects during winning seasons.

Though neither was the top man, Falvey and Levine were in key roles with the Indians and Rangers prior to coming to the Twins. Falvey worked in the baseball operations department in Cleveland, moving steadily up the organizational ladder before becoming the Assistant General Manager in 2016 under Mike Chernoff, a position he held for one season before coming to Minnesota. Levine was the Assistant General Manager in Texas for eleven seasons under Jon Daniels before joining forces with Falvey.

This season, the two appear focused on improving the pitching, given both their public comments and the on-field performance of the staff. Although the bullpen appears to be the most glaring issue, acquiring a starter like Marcus Stroman or Noah Syndergaard could serve as a de facto bullpen upgrade. A back-end starter like Martin Perez or Michael Pineda could potentially transition to the ‘pen if such a trade occurred, though the efficacy of that approach is debatable given their lack of experience in that role. Further, with Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda, and Kyle Gibson free agents after the season, acquiring a starter under contract beyond this season would be beneficial for future clubs.

Falvey has indicated that his preference is to acquire controllable players—that is, players who aren’t rentals, but have at least one additional year of team control beyond this season. That strategy makes sense given the amount of talent the Twins have under control for the next few years. Nearly their entire core can be retained through at least next season. Outside of the three starting pitchers listed above, only Jason Castro and Jonathan Schoop will be free agents at year’s end. Others, like Nelson Cruz and Martin Perez, have team options for 2020. Everyone else is pre-arbitration, early in arbitration, or locked up.

In other words, 2019 isn’t likely to be a stand-alone year. The Twins should be competitive for the next few years, and Falvey and Levine are rightly taking that into account as they look to make moves.

During their time as Assistant GMs, both Falvey and Levine were part of front offices that were buyers at the deadline. Falvey’s one season as assistant GM was the year Cleveland went to the 7th game of the World Series, in 2016. Levine was assistant GM during a run of success in Texas that saw them go to two World Series, and come within a strike of winning one of them.

In order to get a better sense for how they may think about the trade deadline, it’s helpful to examine how the front offices of their previous teams conducted business during winning seasons. Of particular interest is whether their focus was more on rentals or controllable players, and the extent to which they traded top prospects.

With that in mind, here’s a look at what Falvey’s Indians and Levine’s Rangers did at the deadline to improve their clubs.

Falvey

Falvey’s time as a high-ranking front office executive with Cleveland comprised just one season, 2016.

That year, the Indians made two notable trades. The first was trading four prospects, including two top-100 prospects–outfielder Clint Frazier and pitcher Justus Sheffield–to the Yankees for reliever Andrew Miller.

This trade is interesting for a couple of reasons. First, it suggests the Chernoff/Falvey front office wasn’t afraid to trade away top prospects for an impact reliever. Second, the move was made with future seasons in mind; Miller had two more years of team control beyond 2016. The trade worked out well for Cleveland, with Miller emerging into perhaps the best reliever in baseball in 2016 and 2017.

The second trade was smaller. The Indians traded outfield prospect Nathan Lukes and pitching prospect Jhonleider Salinas to the Rays for Brandon Guyer. Neither Lukes nor Salinas were in the top-100 range, and neither has made the big leagues. Guyer had two years of team control beyond 2016, and was a serviceable outfielder for Cleveland during that time.

The sample size is small, but Falvey’s Indians approached the 2016 deadline with an eye toward acquiring controllable talent, and weren’t afraid to give up elite assets in return.

Levine

Levine’s sample size as Assistant GM of the Rangers is much larger. In total, he was second-in-charge for six seasons in which they were buyers (2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016). During those years, Daniels and Levine showed a willingness, on a number of occasions, to trade top-level prospects for rental players.

Perhaps the biggest deal they orchestrated was acquiring rental Cliff Lee from the Mariners in 2010. For Lee and reliever Mark Lowe (who had multiple years of team control), Texas gave up Justin Smoak, Matt Lawson, Blake Beavan, and Josh Lueke. Smoak was in his rookie year with Texas, and a consensus top-20 prospect in baseball going into the season. Beavan and Lueke were never top-100 prospects, but both eventually made it to the majors. Here, Daniels and Levine were willing to trade a premium piece, and several strong secondary pieces, for a rental ace and reliever under team control.

2012 saw the Rangers acquire rentals Ryan Dempster and Geovany Soto. For Dempster, an elite starter at the time, they traded Kyle Hendricks and highly-regarded 3B Christian Villanueva, who was a borderline top-100 prospect at the time. Hendricks wasn’t considered elite talent then, but of course has gone on to have a stellar career with the Cubs. For Soto, they gave up Jake Brigham, who later appeared in the big leagues with Atlanta. Again, the Rangers parted with strong prospects for rentals.

In 2013, the trend of swapping top assets for rentals continued. The Rangers traded Mike Olt (a consensus top 30 prospect), Carl Edwards Jr. (who would be rated a consensus top-100 prospect the following season), Justin Grimm, and Neil Ramirez for rental starter Matt Garza, who was having a great year with the Cubs.

In 2016, the Rangers again traded a top-100 prospect (Dillon Tate) along with lower-level prospects Nick Green and Erik Swanson to the Yankees for rental Carlos Beltran.

Daniels and Levine also made plenty of trades for controllable players. Koji Uehara had an additional year of team control when he was acquired in 2011 from the Orioles for big leaguers Chris Davis and Tommy Hunter.

In 2015, they pulled off another blockbuster, giving up three top-100 prospects. For starter Cole Hamels and reliever Jake Diekman, both of whom had a number of years of control, they parted with top-100 prospects Jorge Alfaro, Nick Williams and Jake Thompson, MLB reliever Matt Harrison, and lower level prospects Alec Asher and Jerad Eickhoff. That same season, they traded lower-level prospects Cody Ege and Tomas Telis (now in Triple-A with the Twins) for reliever Sam Dyson.

In 2016, they were at it again. They traded top-20 prospect Lewis Brinson, top-100 prospect Luis Ortiz and outfielder Ryan Cordell to the Brewers for reliever Jeremy Jeffress (whom they traded back to the Brewers the next season) and catcher Jonathan Lucroy, at the time one of the best catchers in baseball.

What conclusions can we draw from this? First, Both Cleveland and Texas were willing to trade some of the best assets in their system for impact players, focusing most of their efforts on pitching. Second, Levine’s Rangers weren’t afraid to trade for high-impact rentals, and were willing to part with premium prospects to acquire them. Falvey’s Indians—at least in 2016—preferred controllable players, which makes sense given Cleveland’s smaller market. Third, both front offices struck significant trades in every season they were competitive. They never stood pat or made minor trades—when they had a shot, they went for it.

Now, neither Falvey nor Levine was the top man during these years. But, as second-in-command, it’s reasonable to assume they had a significant voice in these decisions. If they act in a similar fashion in 2019, we should see some of the Twins’ better prospects get dealt for elite pitching.