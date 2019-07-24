Derek Falvey won’t ‘rule out’ dealing ‘any particular asset’ in Twins’ organization for help at trade deadline

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey stood in a back room on Wednesday evening in the Target Field press box discussing a multitude of subjects regarding his team, while keeping an eye on the television showing the Twins-Yankees game.

The Twins led 2-0 when Falvey began his 17-minute press conference and trailed 4-2 by the time he finished. The look on Falvey’s face as Twins starter Jake Odorizzi got roughed up spoke volumes about where things stand with Minnesota’s pitching these days. The Twins’ lead in the AL Central is down to two games after the Indians beat Toronto, 4-0, and the Twins lost to the Yankees, 10-7, on Wednesday.

Falvey’s last opportunity to get substantial help for his team will pass at 3 p.m. next Wednesday when the lone Major League trade deadline arrives.

So far, there has been little activity on the trade front in the big leagues with some tight races for the second wild card berth in the AL and NL keeping one-time sellers from dealing veteran players for prospects.

“It’s certainly a little different. We’re at what, July 24?,” Falvey said. “You get into late June and everybody is talking the deadline, and normally there isn’t much activity in late June, early July. But there’s usually something by the middle of the month, whereas now it’s pushing back later and later. There have been a few trades of the smaller variety but not that many, and I think it’s in part due to the fact that in the National League in particular there is a lot of congestion around those wild cards. That’s probably true in the American League, too. But I think there are a lot of teams that are trying to take as much time as they can to make those decisions.”

The Twins’ need for another starter — and dire need for bullpen help — is no secret for a front office that since July 13 has designated four relievers for assignment, including Adalberto Mejia, Mike Morin, Matt Magill and Blake Parker. Parker became the latest pitcher to be DFA’d on Wednesday when the Twins decided to sever ties with him after a brutal outing the previous day in a 10-inning loss to the Yankees. It should be noted the Twins’ three starters in the Yankees series — Martin Perez, Kyle Gibson and Jake Odorizzi — combined to give up 19 runs in 13 innings, a 13.15 ERA.

The question is whether the Twins are willing to part with some of their top prospects in order to add pitching help? It’s believed that guys like top prospects Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff are off limits, but that might be the type of player it will cost the Twins if they want to get a top-line starter such as Toronto’s Marcus Stroman or the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard or the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner, assuming either is available. There also is a chance the Twins could try to get Stroman, along with closer Ken Giles, from Toronto.

So would Falvey be willing to move some of his most prized prospects or does he end those conversations whenever their names are brought up? “I try not to operate in those terms because you never know what the other end of the phone call is,” Falvey said. “I just think that every player has a value to us based on how many years of control that player coming back has, how impactful we think the player is — not just for this season but for seasons ahead. That makes a big difference. So, we always have to be factoring all of the variables in the equation, and I wouldn’t rule out any particular asset we have in our organization.”

Falvey said he “definitely” has the support from ownership when it comes to potentially adding salary in a trade. While Falvey reportedly would prefer to trade for a pitcher who would remain under team control, he did not shut the door on going after a rental. Bumgarner, who does not have the Twins on his no-trade list, and reliever Will Smith would give Minnesota a potential boost but both can walk after this season.(It’s unknown if the once-slumping and now red-hot Giants are looking to move the two, although that would seem logical.)

“I think that everything’s about the cost of acquisition,” he said. “So would we consider rentals? Certainly. But I would say that we obviously are going to be thoughtful about how much future value you’re giving up for that type of asset. So some of the early focus might be more on longer-term, controlled players, but we’re certainly going to look at the rental options, too.”

The Twins opened their three-game series against the Yankees on Monday with an 8-6 victory before the bullpen blew a 9-5 lead on Tuesday in a 14-12 defeat in 10 innings. The latest internal shuffling of the bullpen came Wednesday with Parker gone and Devin Smeltzer and veteran Carlos Torres brought up from Triple-A Rochester.

So what is Falvey’s faith in the bullpen as currently constructed?

“I think we added some guys to the mix that can help us, and I think there are guys that maybe have some less experience up here, less proven time up here, but that doesn’t mean they can’t help us going forward,” he said. “Do I think there’s potential opportunity to improve in that space? Yeah, but I’d probably think that in a lot of different spaces.

“That’s the most notable one, but I think if you look at the aggregate of bullpen performance on the year across baseball and you look at ours, we’re actually still stacking up at a pretty decent place. There have been times where it hasn’t gone as well, no question, but I think in most games when it’s been on the line in a big spot, we’ve recently had some of those things go sideways, but most games we’ve been in a good spot. So I feel pretty good about it, but I obviously could see opportunities to add.”

The issue is that the Twins might have an opportunity to make a run in October with the right pitching additions. The team’s offense showed it can go toe-to-toe with the Yankees in recent days. The Twins also have had success against AL West-leading Houston (4-3) and Cleveland (5-4) this season.

“I think that the way we’ve played against these teams it’s a good sign that our guys are not backing down from a single challenge,” Falvey said. “These are good teams, we know that, these are the best of the best, have been over the last couple of seasons and we’re hanging right there with them and going back and forth. I don’t think it changes our approach. I think our position right now is more reflective of that, I don’t think it has specifically to do with those teams.”

Falvey, not surprisingly, said the current crop of players that has gotten the Twins this far will be counted on to continue that success. But an argument can be made that those players deserve help, given what they have accomplished.

“As we get healthier, as we get guys like Byron Buxton back and other players back, there’s a lot of guys in our current environment that are going to carry us forward,” Falvey said. “Are there pieces that could potentially help that are external? Yeah. But I think by and large, most of the production is going to come from the team that is already here. We all expect the deadline to be when you make or break your team. I don’t subscribe to that idea because a lot of it comes from what we have.”