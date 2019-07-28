Done deal: Twins can cross one big-name starter off their wish list

The Twins might acquire starting pitching help before the Major League trade deadline arrives at 3 p.m. on Wednesday but it won’t be Toronto’s Marcus Stroman.

There were numerous sourced reports Sunday that the New York Mets — yes, the Mets — have acquired the righthander from the Blue Jays. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that Toronto will be receiving pitching prospects from New York. Stroman was attractive because he remains under team control in 2020.

As for the return the Blue Jays got:

Several contenders, including the AL Central-leading Twins, were known to be interested in dealing for Stroman but it was the Mets who got him. New York is 50-55 and in fourth place in the NL East, 11.5 games behind division-leading Atlanta.

To say this is an unusual move by former agent turned Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen would be an understatement. What we don’t know is what Van Wagenen will do next.

There have been rumors that the Mets will trade righthander Noah Syndergaard and/or righty Zack Wheeler. There was a report that the Mets were asking the Twins for top prospects Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff for Syndergaard, but recent speculation has been that Syndergaard could end up in San Diego.

Stroman being dealt takes a key name off the market and leaves several teams still in need of starting help. This includes the Yankees, who entered Sunday having giving up 73 runs in the past seven games.

The list of starters potentially on the market include Arizona’s Robbie Ray, Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer, Detroit’s Matthew Boyd and Texas’ Mike Minor. It was assumed the Giants would trade Madison Bumgarner but that was before San Francisco got itself back into the playoff race.