Jake Odorizzi’s ‘worst’ outing; Devin Smeltzer goes 5 innings and then gets sent out

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have quickly found themselves in desperate need of bullpen coverage in recent days. Following a succession of 4 DFA’s — including veteran Blake Parker — the Twins added two more new arms to the roster before Wednesday’s game in hopes of handling the load against one of the best lineups in baseball.

Technically, it worked.

Devin Smeltzer pitched 5 innings in relief on Wednesday, allowing just 1 earned run to the Yankees, which helped the Twins to finish out the series despite a short-handed and overworked relief corps. The ‘pen should be in much better shape now, thanks to Smeltzer, headed into a 4-game series against the White Sox in Chicago.

Unfortunately for Smeltzer, he would not have been available for several days after throwing 63 pitches in relief, and since he has minor league options available he was sent packing for Triple-A Rochester after the game.

The long relief was necessary because of a dramatic 10-inning game Tuesday, and the general heavy workload of a bullpen lately asked to cover for starting pitchers who suddenly weren’t going as deep into games effectively.

Perez, Gibson and Odorizzi combined to give up 19 earned runs (24 hits, six home runs) in 13 innings in the Yankees series. That's a 13.15 ERA. So while the bullpen certainly struggled Tuesday, the starters didn't exactly do their job either against the New York lineup. — Judd Zulgad (@jzulgad) July 25, 2019

Odorizzi: ‘I’m responsible for the loss’

Jake Odorizzi pitched 4 innings against the Yankees and gave up 9 earned runs, with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks. The Yankees hit 2 home runs off the Twins’ starter.

“Frustrating day for me obviously, knowing the circumstances,” Odorizzi said. “It was just one of those points where, it already sucks. It’s the worst outing of my career, I might as well [try to] save pitches for guys in the bullpen, just sit out there and wear it.”

“July is over with for me; I face the Marlins in 6 days and I need to focus in on that. It’s one game that sucked for me and I’ll move on from it. I’m responsible for the loss and I can atone for that and I can pitch better, it’s as simple as that,” Odorizzi said.